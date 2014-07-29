Colts Camp Notebook (July 29)

CB-Josh Gordy **– He has a great sense of humor. A lot of people don't catch it sometimes. It's an under-the-radar type of humor sometimes. He's a player's coach guy. He's just fun to be around.

LB-Andy Studebaker – Guys know when a coach is real. When a coach speaks from conviction and has a relationship with his players, it's contagious. The guys buy in because he has a relationship with us. He cares about us, our personal lives outside the white lines and our families. It starts with that. When he speaks, he means what he says. Coach Pagano speaks with passion. Because of those things, it's an impactful relationship. Guys give their all for him.

S-Sergio Brown – He's a great coach, a great person. He has a great personality. He's real player-friendly. He makes this more fun than job. He's like one of the guys. We can talk to him about anything, talk to him in more relaxed ways. We're able to understand each other. We're always at the same level.

LB-Ricky Jean Francois – He's aggressive. He's a player's coach. He knows when to go hard and when to back off. He relates to us a lot. Everything he does in football is passionate. He just doesn't do things because he's a head coach. He does things because he has it in his heart, in his blood. He bleeds football. To have a coach like that, you'll do anything for him. You'll play all four downs, lose your leg, something to show him your gratitude and appreciation for having a coach like him.