Colts Bring Back Howard Mudd To Staff; Klayton Adams Named Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Adams has 14 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level. He was hired by Wyoming as offensive line coach earlier this year. Adams has spent time on the coaching staffs at Colorado (2013-18), San Jose State (2011-12), Sacramento State (2009-2010), Western Washington (2007-08) and Boise State (2005-06). As a player, he lettered twice as a center at Boise State from 2003-04 and was a Second Team All-Western Athletic Conference selection his senior season.

Mudd has over 40 years of NFL experience as a coach (1974-2009, 2011-12) and player (1964-71). He re-joins Indianapolis after serving as the team's offensive line coach for 12 seasons (1998-2009). Mudd was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI championship team. He previously served as offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2011-12), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-92), Cleveland Browns (1983-88), Seattle Seahawks (1978-82, 1993-97), San Francisco 49ers (1977) and San Diego Chargers (1974-1976). Mudd began his coaching career as the offensive line coach at the University of California and served two years on the staff (1972-73). He entered coaching after an eight-year NFL playing career with the Chicago Bears (1969-71) and San Francisco 49ers (1964-69). As a player, Mudd was a three-time Pro Bowl starter (1966-68) and was named First Team All-Pro (1968). Originally selected by the 49ers in the ninth round (113th overall) of the 1964 NFL Draft, he was named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1960s and was a member of the 49ers' All-Golden Era Team (1946-70).