Colts Announce Two Extensions, 16 Reserve/Future Contracts

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts and signed two players to one-year contract extensions.
Signed to reserve/future contracts:
» RB Darius Anderson
» S Ibraheim Campbell
» CB Andre Chachere
» DT Kameron Cline
» WR Quartney Davis
» G Jake Eldrenkamp
» TE Farrod Green
» G Sam Jones
» T Carter O'Donnell
» RB Paul Perkins
» P Austin Rehkow
» CB Will Sunderland
» CB Roderic Teamer
» TE Andrew Vollert
» DT Chris Williams
» DT Rob Windsor
Signed to one-year contract extensions:
» WR Ashton Dulin
» DT Taylor Stallworth