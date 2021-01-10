Transactions

Colts Announce Two Extensions, 16 Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts and signed two players to one-year contract extensions.

Jan 10, 2021 at 01:35 PM
Colts Communications
Signed to reserve/future contracts:

» RB Darius Anderson

» S Ibraheim Campbell

» CB Andre Chachere

» DT Kameron Cline

» WR Quartney Davis

» G Jake Eldrenkamp

» TE Farrod Green

» G Sam Jones

» T Carter O'Donnell

» RB Paul Perkins

» P Austin Rehkow

» CB Will Sunderland

» CB Roderic Teamer

» TE Andrew Vollert

» DT Chris Williams

» DT Rob Windsor

Signed to one-year contract extensions:

» WR Ashton Dulin

» DT Taylor Stallworth

