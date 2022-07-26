Colts Announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team's 2022 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows – Jordan Collins, Nigel Rios and Kyle Washington.

Collins is currently the defensive line coach at East Texas Baptist University, where he has served on staff since 2020. He began his coaching career in 2019 at Albright College as assistant strength and conditioning coach as well as the defensive line coach. Collins played at the University of the Incarnate Word from 2015-18 and was part of the first football conference championship in school history participating in the Southland Conference in 2018. Prior to Incarnate Word, he played at Cisco College.

Rios most recently was the defensive coordinator at Elizabeth City State University. He was the defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator/strength and conditioning coordinator at Virginia Union University from 2018-21. Rios served as the defensive backs coach/special teams coordinator at Saint Augustine's University in 2017. Prior to Saint Augustine's, he spent one season (2016) as a defensive quality control coach at Howard University. Rios previously was the defensive coordinator at CH Flowers High School (2015) and served as defensive backs coach at Woodrow Wilson High School (2014). He began his coaching career in 2014 as a defensive graduate assistant at his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University. From 2010-14, Rios played in 41 games at Elizabeth City State University and compiled 184 tackles, eight interceptions and 10 blocked kicks. He was named to the All-CIAA Defensive First Team for three consecutive seasons (2011-13) after being selected to the All-Rookie team in 2010.

Washington is entering his first season as the quarterbacks coach at Northwestern State. He spent the last two seasons (2020-21) as the offensive coordinator at Franklin Pierce University. Washington served as the offensive quality control coach, focusing on the quarterbacks, at McNeese State University in 2019. He began his coaching career in 2016 as a graduate assistant working with the running backs as his alma mater, Angelo State. Prior to coaching, Washington participated in 2016 rookie mini-camp with the Philadelphia Eagles and 2016 training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. As a quarterback at Angelo State from 2011-15, he was a two-time Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2014, 2015), a three-time all-conference selection (2013-15), three-year team captain (2013-15) and a two-time LSC Academic Player of the Year. As a junior in 2014, Washington was a semifinalist for the Harlan Hill Trophy – the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players. Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs have participated since its inception in 1987.

