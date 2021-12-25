Colts Announce 4 Inactive Players For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts ruled out C Ryan Kelly (personal) and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) prior to leaving for Arizona. 

Dec 25, 2021 at 06:45 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

strachan.catch

The Colts announced four inactive players for Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals:

  • C Ryan Kelly (personal)
  • S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)
  • RB Marlon Mack
  • WR Mike Strachan

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

Center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/not-injury related – personal matter) was ruled out earlier on Saturday. 
news

Colts Announce Four Inactive Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts' three players who were listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report are all active for Sunday's game. 
news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts do not have a player ruled out for an injury for the second straight week. 
news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) is among this week's inactive players. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Thursday Night Football Vs. New York Jets

T.Y. Hilton (concussion) is among the Colts' Week 9 inactives. 
news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith are all active for Sunday's game.
news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Both of the Colts' practice squad call-ups – wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones – will be active for Sunday night's game. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 6 Vs. Houston Texans

T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 5 Vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts ruled Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Isaac Rochell, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin out prior to Monday's game. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts ruled Kwity Paye (hamstring), Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) out on Friday with injuries. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising