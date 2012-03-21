COLTS ADD VERSATILE MCGLYNN TO LINE

Versatility along the Colts offensive line has never been more important than it was last season as an influx of injuries hit the unit.

Mar 21, 2012 at 01:39 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

Players were in and out of the lineup each week with guys were forced into playing multiple positions.

Looking to add to the depth and versatility of that unit, general manager Ryan Grigson turned to a player that he is very familiar with in offensive lineman Mike McGlynn.

An offensive tackle in college, McGlynn moved to the interior offensive line last season with the Cincinnati Bengals after spending his first three years with the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

"I played right guard last year with the Bengals, had some success there and feel really comfortable playing center also," McGlynn said. "I think it's a real positive for me to play both."

McGlynn has played 26 games with 18 career starts in his four seasons in the NFL. In 2010, he started 14 of 16 games for an Eagles offense that finished the season in the top ten in the league in passing and rushing.

"Mike is a tough, smart and versatile interior offensive lineman that plays hard snap to whistle," Grigson said. "We are looking forward to seeing him contribute immediately and to help set the tone for this offensive line with his aggressive style of play. He is a welcome addition to our club."

Last season McGlynn started four games for the playoff bound Bengals and helped block for 1,000-yard rusher Cedric Benson.

With free agency upon him, McGlynn was looking for a chance to come in and become a full-time starter.

"No question, I look at it as that," McGlynn said of the chance to start. "That's one of the big reasons I came to Indianapolis because I knew it was a great opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

