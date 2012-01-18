COLTS ADD FREE AGENT

Indianapolis has signed free agent running back Darren Evans.

Jan 17, 2012 at 08:50 PM
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Darren Evans to a Reserve/Future contract.

Evans, 6-0, 220, originally joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2011 and split time between Indianapolis' 53-man roster and the practice squad, seeing action in two games and being inactive for an additional two contests. Evans was inactive for the first two regular season games (at Houston and vs. Cleveland), before spending the next three weeks on the team's practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 6 at Cincinnati, seeing action on special teams. Evans also saw playing time vs. Jacksonville (11/13), before finishing the season on the practice squad.

While playing collegiately at Virginia Tech, Evans saw action in 28 games, making 18 starts and rushing 438 times for 2,119 yards (4.8 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. During his junior season, Evans compiled 857 yards on 151 carries (5.7 avg.) while adding 11 touchdowns. Prior to missing the 2009 campaign due to injury, Evans totaled 1,254 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman and was named the MVP of Tech's win over Cincinnati in the Orange Bowl.

