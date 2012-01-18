COLTS ADD FREE AGENT

Evans, 6-0, 220, originally joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2011 and split time between Indianapolis' 53-man roster and the practice squad, seeing action in two games and being inactive for an additional two contests. Evans was inactive for the first two regular season games (at Houston and vs. Cleveland), before spending the next three weeks on the team's practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 6 at Cincinnati, seeing action on special teams. Evans also saw playing time vs. Jacksonville (11/13), before finishing the season on the practice squad.