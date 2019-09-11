Colts Activate S Rolan Milligan; Sign RB Bruce Anderson To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Rolan Milligan to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed running back Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

Milligan, 5-10, 200 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 4, 2019. He participated in Indianapolis' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 2. Milligan spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad last season. He also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2018. In 2017, Milligan spent time on the Lions' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He participated in the Dallas Cowboys' 2016 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 16, 2016. Milligan was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2016.