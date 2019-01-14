Colts' 2019 NFL Draft Order Tentatively Set

With the Indianapolis Colts’ season coming to an end in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, we now know where they will be making their selections throughout the draft. Trades and the award of any compensatory picks will change the current order, however.

Jan 14, 2019 at 08:15 AM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

0429-draft-stage-colts_610.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' season has come to an end, but we now know where they will likely be making their selections in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, the Colts (10-6) have locked up the 26th pick in the first round of the draft. They will then rotate between the 27th and 26th picks with the Dallas Cowboys (10-6) throughout the other six rounds.

As always, the official draft order never quite stays set. Teams wheel and deal before and then throughout the three-day selection period, and there are still compensatory draft picks to be awarded later in March around the annual National Football League meeting.

The Colts are projected to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for the 2018 free-agent loss of wide receiver Donte Moncrief. They also have an extra second-round pick this year stemming from a trade they made with the New York Jets before last year's draft.

If the draft was tomorrow, here's how it would look for the Colts:

  • Round 1, No. 26
  • Round 2, No. 34 (from the Jets)
  • Round 2, No. 59
  • Round 3, No. 90
  • Round 4, No. 123
  • Round 4, No. 129-137 (projected compensatory pick)
  • Round 5, No. 154
  • Round 6, No. 187
  • Round 7, No. 218

*In relation to the compensatory pick, in 2018 there were nine combined compensatory picks added in the third and fourth rounds, so this projects from that total.

The Colts don't have much of a history with the 26th overall pick, only having those selections for defensive back Lenny Dunlap in 1971 and wide receiver Randy Burke in 1977.

The 26th overall pick has yielded some positive returns in recent years, however, including Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley in 2018, Falcons edge defender Takk McKinley in 2017, Houston Texans edge defender Whitney Mercilus in 2012 and Green Bay Packers edge defender/linebacker Clay Matthews in 2009.

The Colts then turn around and make another selection just eight picks later thanks to their trade with the Jets.

With a projected five selections within the top 125 picks of the draft, the Colts can haul in some real talent, much like they did with six top-125 selections in the 2018 draft. With those six picks, the Colts selected three full-time starters in Quenton Nelson (1:6), Darius Leonard (2:36) and Braden Smith (2:37) — two of which (Nelson and Leonard) became the first pair of rookie teammates to be named First-Team All-Pro since 1965 — and the other three were heavy contributors who occasionally started as rookies.

Currently, the Colts are set up to have similar success in this year's draft as last year's. as they are projected to have entered both with nine selections. By the time the Colts were done making deals and acquiring more draft capital in 2018, they had made 11 selections.

All 11 of the Colts' 2018 draft picks remained with the team as the season started, including sixth-round pick Deon Cain, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL before the season. He had been making a case to become one of the team's starting receivers before suffering his injury.

The Colts stayed true to their philosophy of building their roster through the draft and continued their tradition of being open-minded with young players, leading the NFL in opening-day rookie starters with five. The team's 2018 rookie draft picks started 67 of the 133 games (50.4 percent) in which they appeared.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!
news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets. 
news

Big-Man Score! Danny Pinter Sneaks Into End Zone For First-Career Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter, a tight end his first two years at Ball State University, hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Thursday night's 45-30 Colts victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts Run Wild With Record-Breaking Effort In Primetime Win Over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts ran the ball 30 times for 260 yards and a franchise single-game record 8.7 yards-per-carry average in their 45-30 Week 9 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

As the Colts host their first primetime home game since 2017 tonight against the New York Jets, which players could help your fantasy team get a head start on Week 9?
news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

'Blue Out Week' Is Here!

The Indianapolis Colts this week will celebrate "Blue Out Week" leading up to a primetime matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.  
news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Big-Play Ability On Display Once Again For Colts

Second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. logged single-game career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (two) Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. His last five games represents the third-best October receiving performance in Colts franchise history.
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising