Colts 2016 Opponents

Intro: The Colts know which teams they will play at home and on the road in 2016. What does the 2016 slate of teams look like for the Colts?

Jan 07, 2016 at 12:11 AM
Kevin Bowen

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts know which teams they will play in 2016.

They also know one date of next season's schedule.

On October 2, in Week Four of the 2016 season, the Colts will travel to London to play a "road" game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rest of the NFL schedule, in terms of dates and times, isn't expected to be announced until mid-to-late April.

One team Colts fans will definitely notice missing from the 2016 schedule is the New England Patriots.

With New England winning the AFC East in 2015 and the Colts finishing second in the AFC South, the two teams won't match up in the regular season for just the second time since 2003.

The Colts and Patriots have met an incredible 17 times since 2003. The 2013 and now 2016 regular seasons are the only years they haven't met.

In 2016, the Colts are aligned to play the NFC North and AFC West.

Here is the Colts slate of games in 2016:

Home

  • Bears (6-10): The Andrew Luck era started with his 2012 debut in Chicago. The Bears will now come back to Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue they opened up to start the 2008 season.
  • Chargers (4-12): No AFC team has given the Colts more fits in recent years than the Chargers. Since 2005, San Diego has defeated the Colts in six of seven meetings.
  • Chiefs (11-5, AFC Wild Card): The last time the Chiefs were in Lucas Oil Stadium (1/4/14), the Colts orchestrated one of the greatest playoff comebacks in NFL history.
  • Jaguars (5-11): This will be the lone Colts/Jags matchup in the United States next season.
  • Lions (7-9): It's looking like the Colts will see their former coach in Jim Caldwell in 2016.
  • Steelers (10-6, AFC Wild Card): After two seasons traveling to Pittsburgh, the Colts will host the explosive Steelers.
  • Texans (9-7, AFC South Champions): The Colts have hosted the Texans in December in each of the past four seasons.
  • Titans (3-13): Will Colts fans get their first look at Marcus Mariota, last year's second overall pick?

Away

  • Broncos (12-4, AFC West Champions): Will the Colts face Peyton Manning, as a Bronco, for a fifth time in four seasons?
  • Jets (10-6): For a second straight season, the Colts will play the Jets.
  • Packers (10-6, NFC Wild Card): The Colts will head to the iconic Lambeau Field for the first time since 2008. They haven't won in Green Bay in Andrew Luck's lifetime (1988 was the Colts last victory there).
  • Raiders (7-9): Where will the Colts be playing this game? Oakland? Los Angeles?
  • Texans (9-7, AFC South Champions): The Colts have played Houston on Thursday night each of the past two seasons.
  • Titans (3-13): The Colts have beaten the Titans in 14 of their past 15 meetings.
  • Vikings (11-5, NFC North Champions): This game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings new stadium and home of Super Bowl LII (2/4/18).
