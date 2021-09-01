TUNE IN: Chris Ballard LIVE Today @ 4:05 PM

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold a press conference today at 4:05 p.m. EST.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page.

Make sure to turn on notification within the Colts app to be notified when the press conference starts!

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

Meet The Colts Initial 53-Man Roster

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts initial 53-man roster.

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
1 / 53

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
36 CB Andre Chachere
2 / 53

36 CB Andre Chachere

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Antwaun Woods
3 / 53

96 DT Antwaun Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
4 / 53

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
5 / 53

52 DE Ben Banogu

58 LB Bobby Okereke
6 / 53

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
7 / 53

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
62 G Chris Reed
8 / 53

62 G Chris Reed

66 DT Chris Williams
9 / 53

66 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
10 / 53

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
11 / 53

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
12 / 53

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
13 / 53

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
14 / 53

45 LB E.J. Speed

Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum
15 / 53

30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
16 / 53

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Isaac Rochell
17 / 53

91 DE Isaac Rochell

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
18 / 53

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
19 / 53

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
20 / 53

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
21 / 53

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

59 LB Jordan Glasgow
22 / 53

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

20 RB Jordan Wilkins
23 / 53

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
24 / 53

32 S Julian Blackmon

73 T Julién Davenport
25 / 53

73 T Julién Davenport

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
26 / 53

57 DE Kemoko Turay

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
27 / 53

23 CB Kenny Moore II

37 S Khari Willis
28 / 53

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
29 / 53

51 DE Kwity Paye

83 TE Kylen Granson
30 / 53

83 TE Kylen Granson

46 LS Luke Rhodes
31 / 53

46 LS Luke Rhodes

64 G Mark Glowinski
32 / 53

64 G Mark Glowinski

25 RB Marlon Mack
33 / 53

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Marvell Tell III
34 / 53

39 CB Marvell Tell III

© Indianapolis Colts
69 OT Matt Pryor
35 / 53

69 OT Matt Pryor

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
49 LB Matthew Adams
36 / 53

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
37 / 53

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
38 / 53

17 WR Mike Strachan

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
39 / 53

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
40 / 53

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
41 / 53

1 WR Parris Campbell

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
42 / 53

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
43 / 53

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
44 / 53

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
45 / 53

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

4 QB Sam Ehlinger
46 / 53

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie
47 / 53

38 CB T.J. Carrie

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
48 / 53

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

76 DT Taylor Stallworth
49 / 53

76 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
50 / 53

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
51 / 53

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
52 / 53

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

44 LB Zaire Franklin
53 / 53

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
