CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: HILARI A.





Hilari grew up in South Whitley, IN. Last year, she bought her first home in Carmel where she works as an interior designer. "We offer our clients full interior design and interior remodel services, as well as a retail space full of fine home décor." As a fourth year veteran with the Colts cheerleaders, her weekends are spent cheering for her favorite NFL team.

Off the field, Hilari enjoys doing home improvement projects, working out, brushing up on her cooking skills, and being with family. She says her mother is her biggest role model. "She is the strongest woman I know and has been my biggest fan through everything I have done in my life." Over the years, she has formed her closest friendships with the Colts cheerleaders. "We spend so much time together and become more like a family, and share in each other's happiness and sorrows. It is such a good feeling to know you have forty women on your side!"

Hilari began dancing at just four-years-old and never stopped! She perfected tap, ballet, jazz and hip-hop throughout ten years of dance classes. "I started cheerleading in sixth grade until my senior year of high school, and was a member of the Code Red Dance Team at Ball State University for one year." She says college created unforgettable memories and experiences. "My favorite moments were those spent with the girls I lived with on Bethel, Wayne, and University Street during my four years at Ball State."