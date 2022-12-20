Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

MicrosoftTeams-image (13)

The game will include several special elements:

Colts Light Show

The Colts Light Show, presented by Coca Cola, will take place during pregame player introductions and during a halftime performance by the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts Drumline.

Fans attending the game may take part by synching their smartphone's flashlight to the show's music by:

  • Downloading the latest version of the official Colts App. Downloads are available for iPhone and Android devices.
  • Opening the Colts App and clicking "Join the Colts Light Show."
  • Enabling "Microphone" and "Camera."

For more info, visit Colts.com/Lights.

"Blue Out" / "Color Rush" Uniforms

Fans are invited to make Lucas Oil Stadium a "Blue Out" by wearing their blue Colts gear on game night. Each fan attending the game will receive a free blue Colts flag to continue the theme throughout the game.

Colts players also will don their blue-on-blue "Color Rush" uniforms, including blue pants and blue socks. Colts Cheerleaders also will dress in their blue holiday uniforms.

What's more:

  • Fans can visit the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium for 40 percent off all finished jerseys, Nike Sideline apparel & headwear and the Marvel Collection. In-store only, restrictions apply.
  • A special "Blue Crew Shaker," in partnership with Oliver Winery, the Official Wine of the Colts, will be available throughout the stadium.

For more info, visit Colts.com/BlueOut.

City Skyline in Colts Blue

Buildings and landmarks across Indianapolis will be lit up in Colts Blue next Monday night. Those taking part include:

  • AES headquarters (Monument Circle)
  • Butler University Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Eiteljorg Museum
  • Elevance Health (formerly Anthem) headquarters
  • Eli Lilly & Company headquarters
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers & Indiana Fever
  • Hilbert Circle Theatre, home of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
  • Indiana Historical Society
  • Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Indiana State Museum
  • Indianapolis Artsgarden
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway (pylon, pagoda, Gate 1)
  • Indianapolis Zoo
  • IUPUI Michael Carroll Stadium
  • Monument Circle
  • Newfields
  • OneAmerica Tower
  • Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians

