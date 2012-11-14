[
COLTS CELEBRATE BLUE FRIDAY AT COLTS GRILLE
WHAT:Be COLTSTRONG every Friday throughout the 2012 football season! The Indianapolis Colts will be hosting Blue Friday events at various locations throughout the state. On Blue Friday, Colts fans are encouraged to show their spirit by wearing the color blue and participating in activities to fire them up for Sunday's game.
Colts Blue Friday elements include:
- Colts Cheerleaders
- Register to Win Colts vs. Bills Tickets
- Colts Give-a-ways
WHEN: *Friday, November 16, 2012; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. *
WHERE: Colts Grille;110 West Washington Street; Indianapolis, IN 46204