Colts Activate 3 From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate 4 From Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 17 Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts on Saturday made the following roster moves:
> Activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list
> Elevated long snapper Kyle Nelson and safety Will Redmond from the practice squad
> Elevated quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements
> Waived center Joey Hunt and tackle Greg Senat
> Restored cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list