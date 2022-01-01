Colts Activate 3 From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate 4 From Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 17 Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. 

Jan 01, 2022 at 01:56 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Generic Transaction

The Colts on Saturday made the following roster moves:

> Activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

> Elevated long snapper Kyle Nelson and safety Will Redmond from the practice squad

> Elevated quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements

> Waived center Joey Hunt and tackle Greg Senat

> Restored cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

Related Content

news

Colts Place LS Luke Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign LS Kyle Nelson To Practice Squad, Release DT Da'Shawn Hand From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Friday. 
news

Colts Activate S Jahleel Addae, RB Marlon Mack From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 
news

Colts Activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday. 
news

Colts Sign C Joey Hunt, Activate T Greg Senat To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S D.J. Swearinger To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Elevate 6 Players To Active Roster From Practice Squad As COVID-19 Replacements, Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves ahead of Saturday night's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Colts Sign DT Da'Shawn Hand To Practice Squad, Release CB Darqueze Dennard From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.
news

Colts Activate LB Zaire Franklin From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Elevate DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place DT Antwaun Woods On Injured Reserve

The Colts made the roster moves before Saturday night's game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Activate LB Malik Jefferson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Sign S Will Redmond To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Activate Ryan Kelly From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kelly has started 12 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad

Morgan was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the New York Jets. 
news

Colts Activate S-Khari Willis From Injured Reserve List, Waive S-Josh Jones, Place C-Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Khari Willis from the Injured Reserve list and waived safety Josh Jones. The team also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising