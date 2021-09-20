Frank Reich: Carson Wentz Has Sprains In Both Ankles, Too Early To Know Status For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered sprains in both ankles on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

The Colts will have a medical meeting later on Monday to begin working through a plan for Wentz this week, but Reich added it's too early to tell if the quarterback will be available for this weekend's road trip to face the Tennessee Titans.

Wentz sprained his left ankle earlier in the game, before Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald rolled up on his right ankle. Wentz was able to play through the first sprain - tight end Jack Doyle said he didn't know about it until after the game - but the second sprain was too severe for him to continue playing.

"Sprained ankles, they're degrees - they're somewhere from one to 100," Reich said. "I know this, Carson has a very high threshold of pain. Naturally I think it goes without saying, when you got a guy who's a pocket passer, it affects his game a little bit less than a guy who is a mobile quarterback. I think that's not rocket science, I think everybody understands that to be true.

"My history with Carson is that he's a pretty fast healer and that he's tough, and if there's any chance that he can play with these ankle sprains, he'll play. Obviously it's an incredibly big game. We're not holding back anything. This is a big game. If he can play, he'll play."

If Wentz cannot play, though, the Colts will turn to Jacob Eason, who threw an interception after tagging in for Wentz in an incredibly difficult situation late in the fourth quarter. If Eason does have to start against the Titans, Reich expressed confidence the second-year quarterback can get the job done.