Cam Newton Next Up As Colts Deal With Quarterback Gauntlet

Obviously, the opposing quarterback impacts every level of a defense with the greatest emphasis being on the secondary.

No position on the Colts roster has been hit harder due to injury this season than the cornerback spot.

So far in 2015, the Colts have had 10 different cornerbacks on their active roster.

Just for good measure, the secondary was tested even further last Sunday with Mike Adams, and his NFL-leading nine interceptions since 2014, sidelined.

Adams is back this week, and the challenge for him and the Colts defense is the rare "create a player on Madden" type quarterback---Cam Newton.

Newton's listed as a quarterback, but he is the size of a tight end (6-5 and 245 pounds) and runs like a running back (4.5-second 40-yard dash).

No quarterback in NFL history, not named Cam Newton, has started his career with four straight seasons of 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards.

Since 2011, Newton's 37 rushing touchdowns is the second most in the NFL, for any player. The 37 career rushing touchdowns are just six short of the most ever for a quarterback in league history (Steve Young-43).

All the numbers above are why Newton presents the most unique quarterback challenge of any in the NFL.

As the weeks move on in the Colts 2015 journey, there's no let up from what this defense is seeing from the position all eyes are on.

"To face elite quarterbacks you have to be really sharp, really on top of what you're doing on defense, your own personal game plan going into the game," Colts safety Dwight Lowery says.