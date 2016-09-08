By The Numbers: 53 Man Roster

[
](https://www.tcunet.com/home/personal/cards/debit)
[
](https://www.tcunet.com/home/personal/cards/debit)
Indianapolis Colts 2024 season tickets are officially on sale, giving fans the opportunity to join the team's Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.
The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events revolving around the 2023 Frankfurt Games, when the Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sun., Nov. 12.
The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the "Hang Time" Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.
During Sunday's game, the Colts will celebrate Halloween and encourage fans to dress up in Halloween costumes for the game. Halftime also will highlight the growing sport of girls flag football in Indiana.
The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform.
The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue."
The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule.
Fans invited to free Sept. 8 event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection with special guests Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson, Peter Wolf & Criss Angel. Free tickets available at Colts.com/concert
Public invited to free Sept. 8 event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection