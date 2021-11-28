LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Buccaneers Week 12

The Colts are welcoming Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium for a sold-out showdown on Sunday. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Nov 28, 2021 at 04:29 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

See all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

Get inside this week's Colts-Bucs matchup with a look at how Jonathan Taylor can impact Sunday's game without touching the ball, the age-defying Tom Brady and Robert Mathis' Ring of Honor induction at halftime. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game vs. the defending Super Bowl champions 
news

Daily Notebook: Colts Marvel At Tom Brady's Longevity, Look Ahead To Matchup Against Buccaneers

At 44 years old, Tom Brady enters Week 12 leading the NFL in touchdowns (29) and passing yards per game (317.7) for the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 2 Recap: Behind The Scenes For Jonathan Taylor's Record-Setting Game and Grover Stewart's Legendary Wings

The second episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" tells the story of how important Sunday's game in Buffalo was to Frank Reich, offers an instructive look at how Jonathan Taylor handled his five-touchdown game and takes us inside Grover Stewart's kitchen. 
news

Daily Notebook: Why The Colts Have So Much Confidence In Jonathan Taylor Against 8+ Defenders In The Box

The Colts know opposing defenses will put eight defenders in the box to try to stop Jonathan Taylor, and are working to find ways to keep their ground game effective against those loaded fronts. 
news

'Colts Declassified' Looks At Untold Stories Of Colts Drafted Robert Mathis

The latest edition of "Colts Declassified" dives into the process the Colts took in scouting, drafting and developing Robert Mathis into the Ring of Honor member he'll become on Sunday. 
news

Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne, DE Robert Mathis Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne amassed 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns with the Colts from 2001-2014, while Mathis is the Colts' all-time sack leader with 123 amassed from 2003-2016. 
news

Brian Baldinger On Colts' Run Game: 'They're Really, Really Good Right Now'

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to break down how the Colts' run game found so much success in Buffalo and look ahead to this weekend's matchup against Vita Vea and a rugged Tampa Bay run defense. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Leading Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Taylor's 81,087 votes currently lead all players in Pro Bowl voting. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 11

Taylor scored a franchise record five touchdowns and rushed 32 times for 185 yards in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. 
