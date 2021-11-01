Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley To Practice Squad

Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. Hundley has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Hundley has also appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.