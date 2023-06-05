Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign WR Breshad Perriman, waive WR Tyler Adams

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 

Jun 05, 2023 at 11:30 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman and waived wide receiver Tyler Adams.

Perriman, 6-2, 215 pounds, has played in 80 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019, 2021-22), Chicago Bears (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), New York Jets (2020), Cleveland Browns (2018), Washington Commanders (2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2015-17). He has compiled 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. Perriman has registered 11 carries for 16 yards. He has also started one postseason contest and has tallied one reception for five yards. Perriman was originally selected by the Ravens in the first round (26th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF.

In 2022, Perriman saw action in 11 games (three starts) and tallied nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Adams, 5-11, 195 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2023. He appeared in all 11 games (three starts) at Butler in 2022 and compiled 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to Butler, Adams played in 15 games at Harvard (2017-21) and totaled 21 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered six carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Related Content

news

Colts sign DE Genard Avery, waive RB Darius Hagans

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday.

news

Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Colts selected Adebawore in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign TE Kaden Smith, waive G Harris LaChance

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts sign WR Josh Downs

The Colts selected Downs in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree, waive DE Guy Thomas

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice, DT Jamal Woods; waive four players

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts release QB Nick Foles

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Colts will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts sign 7 2023 NFL Draft picks

The Colts will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts waive DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, TE Jalen Wydermyer

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

news

Colts waive RBs Darrynton Evans, Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen, WR Kristian Wilkerson

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising