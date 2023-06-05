Colts sign WR Breshad Perriman, waive WR Tyler Adams

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman and waived wide receiver Tyler Adams.
Perriman, 6-2, 215 pounds, has played in 80 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019, 2021-22), Chicago Bears (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), New York Jets (2020), Cleveland Browns (2018), Washington Commanders (2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2015-17). He has compiled 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. Perriman has registered 11 carries for 16 yards. He has also started one postseason contest and has tallied one reception for five yards. Perriman was originally selected by the Ravens in the first round (26th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF.
In 2022, Perriman saw action in 11 games (three starts) and tallied nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Adams, 5-11, 195 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2023. He appeared in all 11 games (three starts) at Butler in 2022 and compiled 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to Butler, Adams played in 15 games at Harvard (2017-21) and totaled 21 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered six carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.