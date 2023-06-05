Colts sign WR Breshad Perriman, waive WR Tyler Adams

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman and waived wide receiver Tyler Adams.

Perriman, 6-2, 215 pounds, has played in 80 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019, 2021-22), Chicago Bears (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), New York Jets (2020), Cleveland Browns (2018), Washington Commanders (2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2015-17). He has compiled 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. Perriman has registered 11 carries for 16 yards. He has also started one postseason contest and has tallied one reception for five yards. Perriman was originally selected by the Ravens in the first round (26th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF.

In 2022, Perriman saw action in 11 games (three starts) and tallied nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.