'Blue Out Week' Will Welcome Thursday Night Football Back To Indy

Oct 28, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts next week will celebrate "Blue Out Week" leading up to a primetime matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts will face the Jets next Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8:20 p.m. and fans attending the game are encouraged to wear blue Colts gear to coat the entire stadium in Colts Blue for the primetime audience. The gameday sponsor is Lucas Oil Products.

This is the first primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium since the Colts faced the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. For more info, visit Colts.com/BlueOut.

Oct. 28–30 –  "Ghost Sale" Ticket Package

As part of the Colts' "Ghost Sale" 2-Day-Only ticket special, fans who buy tickets to any of the next three home games between Thursday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m. ET) and Saturday, Oct. 30 (10 a.m. ET) will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout.

The three games are: Halloween vs. the Tennessee Titans (Oct. 31 - BUY TICKETS), Thursday Night Football vs. the Jets (Nov. 4 - BUY TICKETS), and the Salute To Service Game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars (Nov. 14 - BUY TICKETS).

A limited number of tickets will be available at Colts.com/nofee.

Through Tues., Nov. 2 – Blue Out Sweepstakes

Fans may enter the Blue Out Sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of sideline tickets to Thursday Night Football vs. the Jets, plus a $100 Pro Shop gift card, an autographed Carson Wentz football, and a Colts Color Rush Sideline hat.

Entry deadline is Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. ET at Colts.com/BlueOut.

Mon., Nov. 1 – Blue Out Week Proclamation

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will declare Nov. 1-4 as "Blue Out Week," encouraging all residents to join in the celebration of Indianapolis and Colts Football by wearing Colts colors; flying Colts flags, banners, and posters; and lighting up buildings and homes in Colts blue.

Mon., Nov. 1 – TNF Poster Giveaway

Free special edition Colts Thursday Night Football posters will be available at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and at participating HotBox Pizza locations in central Indiana. Posters are available beginning Nov. 1, while supplies last. For a list of participating locations, visit Colts.com/BlueOut.

Nov. 1-3 –  Photos with Colts Jumbo Helmet

Stop by South Meridian St. spoke of Monument Circle to take your photo with the Colts Jumbo Helmet.  Fans who share their photo on social media and tag @ColtsEvents will be entered in a drawing to win tickets to Thursday Night Football vs. the Jets.

All Week – Live Mural Painting

Blue Out Week will feature a three-day live demonstration by Indianapolis artist and muralist Koda Witsken. She will paint a Colts and city-themed mural live on:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 2: 1 – 5 p.m. at Monument Circle
  • Wednesday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Monument Circle
  • Thursday, Nov. 4: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium (outdoors @ corner of Capitol & South streets.)

The completed mural will be on display in Touchdown Town on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. and inside Lucas Oil Stadium after halftime through the end of game. For more info about Witsken's work, visit huemuralsbykoda.com.

Wed., Nov. 3 – Blueing the Canal

To get the city ready for primetime, Mayor Hogsett will join Colts mascot "Blue," Colts Cheerleaders and representatives of Lucas Oil Products to dye the Downtown Canal blue.

WHEN: 12–12:20 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Canal, Ohio St. Basin

NOTE: While fans are not restricted from attending, there are no additional fan activities planned at this event!

Nov. 3-4 –  Blueing the Skyline!

To get the city ready for this national primetime television event, several buildings across the city will be lit up in Colts blue. 

Buildings include: the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Victory Field, AES Building (on Monument Circle), Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Regions Building, Anthem headquarters, the Eiteljorg Museum, Eli Lilly & Co. headquarters, Indianapolis Artsgarden, Clowes Memorial Hall, Indiana State Museum, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis Zoo, Newfields and the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Thurs., Nov. 4 – Thursday Night Football, Presented by Lucas Oil Products

Game elements for Thursday night will include:

  • American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns!American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns in 2021 as the best pre-game party in town! This free experience includes $2 drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experience, Colts partner activations and much more.
  • NFL Network will also broadcast its pregame show live from Touchdown Town.
  • Blue Out! All fans attending the game are encouraged to wear blue Colts gear to coat the entire stadium in Colts Blue for the primetime audience.
  • Uniforms. The Colts will wear their all-blue Color Rush uniforms, featuring blue jerseys and blue pants.
  • Fan giveaway. The first 50,000 fans to arrive will receive a free Colts winter beanie, compliments of Lucas Oil Products.  
  • Blue Stampede Cocktail.  Light up your gameday with this cocktail made just for primetime. Includes a blue LED light up cube and will be available at bars throughout Lucas Oil Stadium and American Family Insurance Touchdown Town.

Blue Out Discount @ Colts Pro Shop

During "Blue Out Week," the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium will offer a 40% discount on select apparel and headwear. The discount is valid at the stadium store only from Nov. 1-4 during non-game hours.

