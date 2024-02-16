 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Black History Month: From his Ring of Honor career to current role, Bill Brooks is a Colts lifer

Brooks played seven seasons for the Colts and was the team's first Ring of Honor inductee in 1998. He now serves as a team ambassador and content producer for the Colts' radio programming and Colts Audio Network. 

Feb 16, 2024 at 08:59 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Whether it's been on the field during his Ring of Honor career, or off the field with his friendly and knowledgable personality, Bill Brooks has been an important member of the Colts for the better part of nearly four decades. 

Brooks joined the Colts from Boston University as a fourth round selection in the 1986 NFL Draft and immediately made a tremendous impact in the nascent days of the franchise's time in Indianapolis. As a rookie in 1986, Brooks caught 65 passes for 1,131 yards with eight touchdowns, all of which were franchise rookie records at the time. 

(Colts rookie Josh Downs surpassed Brooks' franchise receptions record with 68 in 2023, while future Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison equaled Brooks' touchdown record with eight in 1996.)

Brooks spent seven seasons with the Colts (1986-1992), totaling 411 receptions for 5,818 yards with 28 touchdowns over 106 games. He put down roots in Indianapolis – where he's lived ever since – and was a fixture of community initiatives in the 1980's and 1990's, as the Colts similarly put down roots in Indianapolis. 

He finished his playing career with the Buffalo Bills (1993-1996) and Washington (1996), and became the first player inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 1998. 

From 2002-2009, Brooks worked as the Colts' executive director of administration, and since 2020 has served as a team ambassador and content producer for the Colts' radio and podcast platforms. You can hear Brooks lend his expertise during the season on Colts Pregame Huddle and the Colts Fifth Quarter Huddle postgame show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, as well as on the Official Colts Podcast and Instant Reaction on the Colts Audio Network.

Related Content

news

Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones retires

Jones, a pioneer in the strength and conditioning field, spent six seasons as the Colts' director of sports performance as part of a nearly four-decade NFL career. 
news

Robert Mathis on Dwight Freeney's Hall of Fame career: 'The man has earned it'

Mathis discussed what made Freeney great and told stories from "Bring The Heat Boulevard" in Friday's episode of Overtime on the Colts Audio Network. You can watch the interview below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Colts great Dwight Freeney named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney, who spent 2002-2012 with the Colts, totaled 125 1/2 career sacks – which is 18th in NFL history. 
news

Reggie Wayne not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL regular season and postseason history, was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive year as a finalist. 
news

Peyton Manning to help coach 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis

Manning will be an assistant coach for Shannon Sharpe's celebrity team. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts enter 2024 free agency, draft knowing how to build around Anthony Richardson

The Colts will re-shape their roster between mid-March and the end of April feeling like they know what Anthony Richardson needs to succeed in Year 2 as their starting quarterback. 
news

Colts accepting resumes for 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' and 'Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program'

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program for the 2024 season.
news

Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The Colts will look to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to build on some encouraging signs while solving some problems from the 2023 season. 
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising