Black History Month: From his Ring of Honor career to current role, Bill Brooks is a Colts lifer

Whether it's been on the field during his Ring of Honor career, or off the field with his friendly and knowledgable personality, Bill Brooks has been an important member of the Colts for the better part of nearly four decades.

Brooks joined the Colts from Boston University as a fourth round selection in the 1986 NFL Draft and immediately made a tremendous impact in the nascent days of the franchise's time in Indianapolis. As a rookie in 1986, Brooks caught 65 passes for 1,131 yards with eight touchdowns, all of which were franchise rookie records at the time.

(Colts rookie Josh Downs surpassed Brooks' franchise receptions record with 68 in 2023, while future Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison equaled Brooks' touchdown record with eight in 1996.)

Brooks spent seven seasons with the Colts (1986-1992), totaling 411 receptions for 5,818 yards with 28 touchdowns over 106 games. He put down roots in Indianapolis – where he's lived ever since – and was a fixture of community initiatives in the 1980's and 1990's, as the Colts similarly put down roots in Indianapolis.

He finished his playing career with the Buffalo Bills (1993-1996) and Washington (1996), and became the first player inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 1998.