Colts Productions to debut new 'Behind the Colts' series

Building on the success of With the Next Pick, Colts Productions will expand its off-season documentary-style programming with a new behind-the-scenes series, Behind the Colts.

Picking up early in the offseason, Behind the Colts episodes will include never-before seen footage and unique access to the personalities and events that shape the team. The first episodes will feature:

A profile of Head Coach Shane Steichen,

Pre-draft preparation with General Manager Chris Ballard, Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds and the entire football operations staff,

All-access look and sound from inside the Colts "War Room" during the 2024 NFL Draft,

Quarterback Anthony Richardson in his hometown,

An inside look at wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s Indiana farm, and

Colts legend Dwight Freeney's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year.

"Our fans have come to love the access they are given during the draft, and we'd like to expand that into all facets of the offseason, from the team building process all the way through Colts Training Camp," said Dave Knickerbocker, Vice President of Creative, Content & Media. "There are so many stories for us to tell beyond just the draft, and we intend to do it with the same access and quality our fans have come to expect from Colts Productions."

The first episode is scheduled to air on all Colts social media channels as well as the Colts App and **Colts.com**.

Colts Productions is the team's creative department that uses its unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts and other personnel to provide a host of entertaining video, digital and social content for fans throughout the year. Since launching in 2019, Colts Productions has earned 11 Emmy® awards for projects such as: