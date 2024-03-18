 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Colts Productions to debut new 'Behind the Colts' series

The first episode of "Behind the Colts," an exclusive and unique series taking you inside the personalities and events that make up the Colts, will debut on Wednesday, March 20 with a profile of head coach Shane Steichen. 

Mar 18, 2024 at 11:39 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
behind_the_colts-announcement-1920x1080

Building on the success of With the Next Pick, Colts Productions will expand its off-season documentary-style programming with a new behind-the-scenes series, Behind the Colts.

Picking up early in the offseason, Behind the Colts episodes will include never-before seen footage and unique access to the personalities and events that shape the team. The first episodes will feature:

  • A profile of Head Coach Shane Steichen,
  • Pre-draft preparation with General Manager Chris Ballard, Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds and the entire football operations staff,
  • All-access look and sound from inside the Colts "War Room" during the 2024 NFL Draft,
  • Quarterback Anthony Richardson in his hometown,
  • An inside look at wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s Indiana farm, and
  • Colts legend Dwight Freeney's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this year.  

"Our fans have come to love the access they are given during the draft, and we'd like to expand that into all facets of the offseason, from the team building process all the way through Colts Training Camp," said Dave Knickerbocker, Vice President of Creative, Content & Media. "There are so many stories for us to tell beyond just the draft, and we intend to do it with the same access and quality our fans have come to expect from Colts Productions." 

The first episode is scheduled to air on all Colts social media channels as well as the Colts App and **Colts.com**.

Colts Productions is the team's creative department that uses its unprecedented access to players, coaches, scouts and other personnel to provide a host of entertaining video, digital and social content for fans throughout the year. Since launching in 2019, Colts Productions has earned 11 Emmy® awards for projects such as:

  • With the Next Pick, a documentary style series giving fans an inside look at the Colts football operations department. 
  • Colts Life, which follows current Colts in their hometowns as they visit family, attend community events and reconnect with fans, friends and loved ones.
  • For the Shoe, the Colts' advertising campaign highlighting players, alumni, coaches, front office staff and fans being a part of something greater than themselves.
  • Colts Forever, which checks in with retired Colts greats and their lives and careers after football.

Related Content

news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 18, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back following a massive week of roster building across the league in free agency. 
news

Raekwon Davis excited for opportunity to do unsung dirty work on Colts' defensive line

Davis, who signed as a free agent on Friday, brings four years of run-stuffing experience to the Colts' defensive line. 
news

The Colts want 'reliable' players around Anthony Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. is already that, and could be more in 2024 and beyond

The Colts will look to Michael Pittman Jr. as not only a focal point in their offense, but as a key presence in the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 11, before NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back ahead of a major week of roster construction in free agency. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 4, after the NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a significant week at the NFL Combine in the pre-draft process. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.
news

Colts announce 2024 coaching staff

The Colts hired four new staff members for 2024: Assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 
news

The NFL franchise tag, explained

The NFL's window for teams to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and runs through March 5. 
news

Black History Month: From his Ring of Honor career to current role, Bill Brooks is a Colts lifer

Brooks played seven seasons for the Colts and was the team's first Ring of Honor inductee in 1998. He now serves as a team ambassador and content producer for the Colts' radio programming and Colts Audio Network. 
news

Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones retires

Jones, a pioneer in the strength and conditioning field, spent six seasons as the Colts' director of sports performance as part of a nearly four-decade NFL career. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising