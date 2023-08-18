Training camp notebook: 5 main storylines as Colts wrap up at Grand Park with joint practice with Chicago Bears

Shaquille Leonard took steps forward. The three-time first-team AP All-Pro linebacker progressed from participating in team drills early in camp to taking the field for full-padded, full-team practice periods, then to playing in the Colts' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. It's been a long, arduous journey for Leonard – and just having him back out on the field has been an inspiration for his teammates.

"When you think about Shaq and what he's endured physically, just on the outside looking in, we don't know exactly what all took place for him to be back on the field," cornerback Kenny Moore II said. "But I told him his first day back, that's truly a blessing to see a teammate be able to overcome and deal with certain things. To have something and then you don't really know what it is, and then being something else. You just got love and respect for him not only as a teammate but as a brother to just look at it and say man, keep going. I think we all look at it from that perspective."

The Colts' offensive line continued building toward a bounce-back season. We've seen nothing but good vibes – and good play – from the Colts' offensive line, which is rolling with the same five starters it had over the second half of the 2022 season. That's not an accident – it underscores the talent the Colts believe they have up front, and the coaching and mentality brought to that group by O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr.