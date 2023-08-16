Work ethic, poise, growth and, of course, talent: Why Colts named Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback for 2023 season

***

There's another part to that Ballard quote at the start of the article.

"Let's not expect him to be Superman from day one," Ballard said. "I think history has shown there's not many of them that are Superman from day one. Some of them it takes two, three years for them to become a really good player. ... We've got to let these guys develop and play. They're going to have some struggles and then they've got to work through the struggles and eventually, their talent, the more they play, their talent will come to life."

Over the last 25 seasons, 70 quarterbacks have started at least half a season as rookies. Of those 70, only three have had passer ratings over 100; the two Colts quarterbacks in that group had passer ratings of 71.2 (Peyton Manning) and 76.5 (Andrew Luck).

"All quarterbacks have adversity and failure," Minshew said. "It really doesn't matter how good you are at times, that's going to happen. It's one of the most important things a quarterback can have. I think he does – I think he has the right stuff. I think mentally he's beyond his years and I'm excited to see him get out there."

Richardson's even-keel demeanor has already helped him navigate the highs and lows of these nascent stages of his development. In his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson threw an interception on the fifth play of his first drive as a pro quarterback. It didn't snowball into anything more; by his third drive, he led a lengthy march down the field at Highmark Stadium complete with explosive plays and key first down conversions.

"What I really liked was the poise he had, the command he had," Steichen said. "You know, you throw an early interception, how is he going to respond to that? I thought he responded tremendously."

But it's not just about Richardson has responded to mistakes or bad days. His teammates have appreciated how he's responded to big plays and good days just as much.

"He's stone cold 24/7," Pittman said. "He's the same guy. ... He doesn't get too high and he doesn't get too low. He just kind of stays steady. He's a next play guy — 'so what, now what.' Whether it's good, whether it's bad."

Being a starting quarterback in the NFL – especially one drafted in the top 10 – means, outside the walls of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, every game will be a moratorium on your progress. Hot-take-oriented programming will anoint you one week and write you off as a bust the next. Tuning all that out, and keeping a level head about your own progress, matters for a quarterback.

"We all know, especially when you draft one high, he's automatically stamped as the automatic savior before he's even played a down," Ballard said. "Him and I have had long talks about being able to handle the highs and lows of the position because you have to.