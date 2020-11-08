Colts Can't Keep Up With Ravens In 24-10 Loss

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
Advertising
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fell to 5-3 on the season today with their 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here's the in-game analysis and highlights from today's Week 9 matchup.
LIVE GAME BLOG
HOW TO WATCH
Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Ravens matchup.
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 9 contest against the Ravens:
• DE Ben Banogu
• DE Ron'Dell Carter
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR T.Y. Hilton
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• TE Noah Togiai
• S Tavon Wilson
GAME PREVIEW
Click here for all the top storylines, matchups to watch, stats and notes and more to get prepared for today's Colts-Ravens battle in Indy.
Colts fans can catch the re-air of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.