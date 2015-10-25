Andrew Luck Vows: "I've Got To Play Better"

On Sunday, Luck started 0-for-5 with an interception. According to the FOX broadcast, Luck's 0-for-5 start was the first time he failed to complete a pass in his first five passes to start a game.

The Colts didn't have their first first-down on Sunday until the 13:05 mark of the second quarter.

Luck's first completion didn't occur until the clock read 9:14 left in the first half.

The first half stat line for Luck was: 9-of-19 for 79 yards and two ("egregious") interceptions (19.3 rating).

"They did a nice job mixing up coverages, mixing up looks, mixing up blitzes, mixing up looks," Luck said of the Saints defense.

"We couldn't get in a rhythm, couldn't establish a rhythm until the second half there. They did a nice job of stymying us that first half."

After putting up Pro Bowl numbers in each of his first three seasons, Luck has struggled in 2015 to find a consistent rhythm.

While the blame is clearly not just on the franchise shoulders of Luck, the Colts need their quarterback to play better.

"Obviously it's not where he wants to be. It's not where we want him to be," Chuck Pagano said of Luck's level of play so far in 2015.

"It's not something that we're going to bury our head in the sand and say, 'Hey everything is okay.' It's just like everything else, we're going to look at that, we're going to look at everything. We all know what he's capable of and the player that he is and all that stuff, but again we're going to go back in there, we're going to look at him, we got to get it fixed."

Luck and the Colts will now head into the spotlight of Monday Night Football this week with questions at their most prized position.

In the second half on Sunday, the Colts saw the Luck they are used to watching: 14-of-25 for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

With a sub-.500 record at the latest point in a season they've been in the Luck era, the quarterback believes things will turn around.

"Absolutely we can climb out of it," Luck said.