Andrew Luck Views "Pressure As A Privilege" In Playing Under New Contract

ANDERSON, Ind. – Moving into a college campus on Tuesday morning, Andrew Luck sure sounded like a giddy student away from home.

The kid in the 26-year-old Luck was quite evident at Anderson University, where after four professional camps, the joy of a "ball all day" lifestyle still has No. 12 smiling.

"Camp's awesome," Luck exclaimed on Tuesday. "I had a coach once explain camp is like a second Christmas and it certainly feels that way.

"It's ball all day. You don't have to think about anything. You can wear the same clothes two weeks in a row and no one's going to judge you…until you start smelling and someone tells you that you smell."

While mothers having dealt with collegiate sons might cringe at Luck's final statement, they can probably also relate.

It's the side of Luck that makes him a teammate guys truly appreciate.

This man just signed the most lucrative contract in NFL history, but outside of some extra directives that come with being a five-year vet, Luck is still the same guy hauling his own luggage into the Anderson University dorms on Tuesday morning.

"He has taken that leadership role over really well and I think that's going to show this camp," sixth-year left tackle Anthony Castonzo says of the man he blocks for at quarterback.

"He's going to expect greatness from those around him, because he expects greatness out of himself."

Luck knows what comes with signing a contract in the realm of six years and $140 million.

Having been around the business of sports his entire life, Luck isn't naïve to how people view the return on such a deal.

"I've always thought this about pressure and expectation---I've always had very high expectations for myself. Probably higher than what other people expect.