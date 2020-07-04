Where The Colts Rank In ESPN's AFC South 'Best Of The Decade' Honors

Andrew Luck, QB

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, replaced Peyton Manning as the Colts' franchise quarterback. Luck led the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, including consecutive AFC South titles and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in 2014. Injuries, which led to Luck's early retirement at age 29, started to take a toll on him in 2015. He missed 26 games -- including the entire 2017 season -- because of shoulder, kidney and rib injuries. It was during the 2017 season that Luck questioned whether he would be able to continue his career. Luck shocked the sports world when he announced his retirement during an emotional news conference on Aug. 24, 2019. He finished his career with 2,000 completions, 3,290 attempts, 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions. Luck would likely be the front-runner to be the team's player of the decade in the next 10 years, too. If only.