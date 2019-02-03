Andrew Luck On Comeback Player Of The Year Award: 'This Is Truly An Honor'

"I'm used to coming in second at most awards ceremonies, so receive something is nice (laughs). I commend all the other honorees, I commend all the other players in here. As we know, in this game of football, the truth (is) there are probably 20 to 30 guys on every team that are Comeback Player of the Year in their own way. So I commend everybody on that. Obviously a big thank you — no one gets anywhere by themselves. A lot of help I know I received — a lot of help — along the way, both inside the Colts' organization and outside the Colts' organization. So I thank everybody — you know who you are — for pitching in and continuing to pitch in. This is truly an honor. Being injured, missing football, is no fun. But you do learn a lot about yourself, and (on) the flip side, I can honestly say that the result has probably been the most positive thing not only in my professional career, but in my life. So, again, thank you very much for this, thank you for everybody that has helped me along the way, and enjoy the rest of the evening."