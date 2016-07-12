Andrew Luck, Dwayne Allen Take Part In NFL UK Fan Forum Event

With 83 days and counting until the Colts step foot on the hallowed turf of Wembley; this Monday night NFL UK had the pleasure of Andrew Luck. Andrew took center stage in London as the star attraction for the latest NFL UK Fan Forum. Andrew was joined by Dwayne Allen and European rookies Moritz Boehringer (6th round draft for Minnesota) and French man Anthony Dable (Undrafted free agent with New York Giants).

These free to attend fan forums are a great way of helping NFL UK grow the game. Fans have a chance to put questions across that are uncensored – A Patriots fan did ask Dwayne and Andrew about the Griff Whalen special teams play. The oversubscribed event (450 attending) is the latest in a long series of events with NFL Stars such as Odell Beckham Jr., Ray Lewis, Ben Roethlisberger and Kyle Rudolph to name but a few.

Luck, in his fourth consecutive offseason visiting London, brought a relaxed and jovial approach to the evening answering questions about his contract, new technology in the film room, his idols and admitting he isn't afraid of any player in the NFL.

Pat McAfee needs to watch his back! Dwayne Allen has a future in stand-up comedy. The tight end had the room in laughter with a lot of his comments. He came across very honest with an air of intelligence. Taking questions relating to offseason rumors, dealing with the mental aspects of the game, and took part in some game show style games against Andrew set by Neil Reynolds (NFL UK and Sky Sports Presenter). Dwayne Allen scored more points over Andrew Luck on the topic of London. Some lucky fans also had a chance to take catches from the pair.

The audience looked like a sea of Colts Jerseys (other than a Seahawks fan that sat next to me) with Luck, Wayne, Harrison and Manning making up most. It was clear to see that when October 2nd comes, Wembley will have plenty of support in the stadium from the Horseshoe.