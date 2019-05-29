Andrew Luck, Chris Ballard Among Finalists For 2019 PFWA Off-Field Awards

The Indianapolis Colts are well-represented in the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2019 off-field awards, as quarterback Andrew Luck (George Halas Award) and general manager Chris Ballard (Jack Horigan Award) are each among this year’s finalists in their respective categories.

May 29, 2019 at 09:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

052919_luck-ballard

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indianapolis Colts turned their collective attention to the 2019 season months ago, there are still some positive effects from the team's 2018 season being felt.

Case in point: the Pro Football Writers of America's (PFWA) 2019 off-field awards.

And the Colts are well-represented this year, as quarterback Andrew Luck and general manager Chris Ballard are both finalists in their respective categories. Look for the results to be announced starting on Monday:

» Andrew Luck; George Halas Award finalist: Named after the founder and former head coach of the Chicago Bears, the PFWA's annual George Halas Award is given to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. According to the PFWA: "Luck had career-threatening shoulder surgery after the 2016 season, and sat out all of 2017. He came back in 2018 to have a career best 98.7 passer rating. In addition, he was voted the PFWA's NFL Comeback Player of the Year, was named to the Pro Bowl and led his team to a playoff victory over the Texans." Luck is one of five finalists for the George Halas Award; he's joined by Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, former Houston Texans safety Andre Hal and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. Luck is looking to become the fifth member of the Colts organization to be names the George Halas Award winner (Bert Jones, 1979; Jim Harbaugh, 1997; Tony Dungy, 2006; Chuck Pagano, 2013).

» Chris Ballard; Jack Horigan Award finalist: A Navy veteran, Horigan was a sportswriter in Buffalo, N.Y., prior to jumping into a career as a public relations official with the AHL's Buffalo Bisons, the American Football League and the Buffalo Bills. The Jack Horigan Award is given to the league or club official "for his or her qualities and professional style in helping the pro football writers do their job." According to the PFWA: "A two-time finalist for the Horrigan Award in his three years as the Colts' general manager, Ballard just "gets it." He is accessible to both local and national media throughout the year and understands that transparency leads to better, more informed coverage. From one beat writer: "Maybe most important of all, he's been honest. I cannot think of an instance where he intentionally lied on or off the record. That has developed a trust, which must go both ways."" The four other Jack Horigan Award nominees this year are Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, Pro Football Hall of Fame executive director Joe Horrigan, NFL Network communications manager Andrew Howard and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Ballard is looking to become the first member of the Colts franchise to be named the Jack Horigan Award winner in its 46-year history.

Related Content

news

Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley Sees Strong Foundation, Tremendous Upside In New Defense 

Bradley joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz for an episode of "Overtime" on the Colts Audio Network to offer his thoughts on the players he's inheriting and how he'll fit his scheme to their talents in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Hire Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

Bradley brings nine years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator to Frank Reich's coaching staff. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Quenton Nelson

Nelson is only the 56th player in NFL history to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Kenny Moore II

Moore finally was recognized as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2021. 
news

Matt Eberflus Hired As Chicago Bears Head Coach

Eberflus spent the last four seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator and will be the 17th head coach in Bears history. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Darius Leonard

Leonard became the first player in NFL history to force eight fumbles and intercept four passes in a single season. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

Kelly is the third center in Colts history to earn his way to three consecutive Pro Bowls. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising