Andrew Luck, Chris Ballard Among Finalists For 2019 PFWA Off-Field Awards

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indianapolis Colts turned their collective attention to the 2019 season months ago, there are still some positive effects from the team's 2018 season being felt.

And the Colts are well-represented this year, as quarterback Andrew Luck and general manager Chris Ballard are both finalists in their respective categories. Look for the results to be announced starting on Monday:

» Andrew Luck; George Halas Award finalist: Named after the founder and former head coach of the Chicago Bears, the PFWA's annual George Halas Award is given to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. According to the PFWA: "Luck had career-threatening shoulder surgery after the 2016 season, and sat out all of 2017. He came back in 2018 to have a career best 98.7 passer rating. In addition, he was voted the PFWA's NFL Comeback Player of the Year, was named to the Pro Bowl and led his team to a playoff victory over the Texans." Luck is one of five finalists for the George Halas Award; he's joined by Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, former Houston Texans safety Andre Hal and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. Luck is looking to become the fifth member of the Colts organization to be names the George Halas Award winner (Bert Jones, 1979; Jim Harbaugh, 1997; Tony Dungy, 2006; Chuck Pagano, 2013).