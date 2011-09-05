AN EXCITING TIME

The start of the regular season is a time of aspiration for NFL teams. For head coaches, it is the chance to mold a group of players into a functioning squad that aims to improve each game. Jim Caldwell knows the marathon that lies ahead.

Sep 05, 2011 at 03:25 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-game, 17-week NFL season is a definite test of endurance, among many, many other things.

It is stocked with challenge and opportunity, satisfaction and occasional setbacks.

For Jim Caldwell, entering his third year at the helm of the Colts, it is a time that evokes emotion and anticipation.

As the first game of the 2011 regular season is six days away, he is excited.

"This time of year is always an interesting time.  It's a pretty exciting time for me because you're narrowing things down and your focus gets crystallized a little bit more," said Caldwell.  "It gives you a chance to get into a routine during the regular season where you're really trying to build a team that has the ability to keep getting better week after week after week."

This marks Caldwell's 10th season with the team.  His roles with the Colts over nine consecutive playoff seasons and 10 -victory campaigns include as the quarterbacks coach, assistant head coach and associate head coach.

He has been with teams that have earned seven division titles and performed to the highest level of the league.

Caldwell knows nothing is earned easily in the NFL and only those teams with narrow focus solely on the immediate tasks and opponent at hand are those that increase the odds for success.

Seasonal themes that have become common practices for the club in the past have included, 'One Game at a Time,' and 'Next Man Up,' while locker room signs remind players to take care of the little things.

Caldwell knows how the 2011 Colts must approach the season.

"This season in particular is one I'm really excited about because we have an opportunity to work our way through it," said Caldwell.  "It's going to be one of those situations where I've told the team it's like, 'Six inches at a time.'  That's kind of what we're going to be able to take as we move along."

Indianapolis has been remarkably prolific in terms of quick starts and long winning streaks.  The club started 5-0 in 2003, 13-0 in 2005, 9-0 in 2006, 7-0 in 2007 and 14-0 in 2009.  It earned winning streaks of at least seven straight games in six consecutive seasons (2004-09).  Those long stretches were accomplished by meeting challenges on a step by step basis, taking things one step at a time.

In 2008, the club withstood a 3-4 start to earn a 12-4 mark.  Last year was a supreme test of resilience.  Indianapolis triumphed in the wake of injuries to win its last four games and capture the AFC South on the last Sunday of the season, guaranteeing a league record-tying ninth straight post-season berth.

Caldwell, his staff and the squad know the season must be addressed as it comes along.  As the team reports today for the start of the season, Caldwell's detailed approach will be enunciated again and then implemented.

"We have to make consistent, incremental improvement.  That's the real key," he said.  "That comes from consistent practice.  That comes from consistent preparation.  That's one of the things I think we've been good at.  It's an exciting time right now to try to get the guys back into that mode right now."

As for the immediate task at hand, it is the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. (ET).  It is the start of the AFC South six-game schedule for Indianapolis.  The first stated goal of the team each season is to try and win its division, something Indianapolis has achieved in seven of the past nine years.

The 2011 season will present the difficult challenge all past ones have in a very competitive division.  Caldwell offers his thoughts on the division this year.

"I think year in and year out it's been a highly, highly competitive conference, and I don't anticipate it's going to be any different than that," said Caldwell.  "You may see some teams that have made a couple of adjustments here and there at quarterback.  Tennessee for example, you just take a look and they have a very experienced guy in (Matt) Hasselbeck, a very talented guy in their backup, and they still have players at up front at running back and good defensive personnel.  They're going to be able to run the ball, and that's what I'm sure Mike (Munchak) is preaching to his guys.  He's an ex-offensive line coach, and they'll be a physical team.  I don't think you are going to see a change in that regard.  I think Jacksonville is going to be tough, hard-nosed and as difficult to deal with as they are every year.  Then there is no question about Houston, they've probably added a little more of a spice to their repertoire in terms of changing up their defensive look with a new coordinator.  Obviously, they have an offense that has a lot of power and punch, so it's going to be tough.  You've got good backs in all three places, and some of the best backs in league.  We're going to have our hands full."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

news

Who Colts previously selected with 2023 NFL Draft picks, from Edgerrin James at No. 4 to Robert Mathis at No. 138

Here's a look back at who the Colts previously selected with the Nos. 4, 44, 79, 106, 110, 138, 158, 162, 176, 211, 221 and 236 selections in previous NFL Drafts.

news

Anthony Richardson all smiles as development process with Colts gets underway

Richardson is spending his first full weekend in Indianapolis getting to know his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising