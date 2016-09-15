After Missing Two Months, Clayton Geathers Returns To Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – How time can fly?

Two weeks ago, the Colts were in Cincinnati for their preseason finale. Two weeks from Thursday, the Colts will be heading to London for their Week Four contest against Jacksonville.

On this Thursday, the Colts were back on the practice field trying to see what exactly their injury situation will look like in Week Two.

Thursday is coordinator day, so here is what Rob Chudzinski and Ted Monachino had to say after Week One:Rob Chudzinski on how the offensive line looked in Week One:

"You see some good signs and some encouraging things for the future up front. "It's going to be a big test this week though against an outstanding group."

Bowen's Analysis:* *As you would expect, Chud was a fan of how Andrew Luck operated in Week One. Chud liked how Luck made "drive extending" plays, an area where the Colts wanted to see improvement in from No. 12. Against Detroit, Chud said the Colts tried to use some tempo early in Week One, but a variety of things kept them from getting that going. This week, Chud will see Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, a guy he worked with a decade ago in San Diego.

Last time the Colts and Broncos met, Chud had a week like really no other in the NFL. He became the team's offensive coordinator that Tuesday. Waiting in five days was the league's top defense. In that Week Nine matchup with Denver, the Colts ran the ball 40 times and were able to hold the pigskin for 17 minutes more than the then undefeated Broncos. It was the only time Chud would work with Luck last season. There's no doubt that performance was a major reason why the Colts elected to stick with Chuck Pagano at head coach and Chud moving into the role as full-time offensive coordinator.

Ted Monachino on finding more of a pass rush:

"We have to find ways to affect the quarterback even in the quick (pasing) game. "There are ways that we can do that but to take guys out of coverage when the ball is going to come out in less than two seconds, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. We have to pick our spots knowing when we can pressure and when we have to cover."



Bowen's Analysis: In Week One, the Colts had just one sack in 39 pass attempts of Matthew Stafford. Detroit's game plan was clearly to get the ball out quick and they were very effective in utilizing such an approach.

A similar game plan will likely be used by Denver. In the Broncos' season opener, new quarterback Trevor Siemian had just one pass travel further than 20 yards. Why is tackling the No. 1 focus for the Colts going into Week Two? The Lions had more than 200 yards after the catch against Indianapolis.

Ted Monachino on the injuries hurting what he can do from a game plan standpoint:

"If you go into a game with a small game plan that we can play fast and our guys can physically do what we are asking them to do in each call, then you feel good about the set up that you have."



Bowen's Analysis: Listen to a Monachino presser and you get a clear understanding of what part of the fence he sits on. The defensive coordinator opened his weekly press conference on Thursday laying out what went wrong in Week One.

Monachino said the Colts did not take care of Detroit's playmakers post catch/touch, gave up too many "leaky yards" on the ground and needs to solve coverage problems on underneath routes. Of course, it's looking like Monachino will have to incorporate two new secondary starters this week, with Patrick Robinson (concussion) and T.J. Green (knee) still out.

INJURY UDPATES

DT-Henry Anderson (knee): This is Anderson's fourth straight week of practice. Anderson is close to returning.

CB-Darius Butler (ankle): Butler says he feels "great" and has practiced the last two days. With Vontae Davis and Patrick Robinson still out, Butler could very well be starting on Sunday. Remember, in a pinch, Butler can play some safety, too.

OLB-Trent Cole (back): After playing in Week One, Cole has missed the past two days of practice.

CB-Antonio Cromartie (hamstring): After some brief work with the training staff on Thursday, Cromartie joined his defensive backs for individual drills. He's been listed as "limited" the past two days.

CB-Vontae Davis (ankle): We had a Davis sighting on Thursday. Davis was on the rehab field, the first time the media has seen him at practice since getting hurt in the middle of the preseason. The next step for Davis will be actually participating in practice.

S-Clayton Geathers (foot): After the birth of his daughter, Carsyn, on Wednesday, Geathers was practicing on Thursday for the first time in more than two months.

S-T.J. Green (knee): With a brace on his right knee, Green joined Davis on the rehab field. Green is "week-to-week" with a mild MCL sprain.

C-Jonotthan Harrison (back): Harrison was a full participant on Thursday.

WR-T.Y. Hilton (knee): This is a new addition to the injury report. No reason to believe this is anything but a rest day for the Pro Bowl receiver.

DT-Zach Kerr (foot): Kerr has been a limited participant in practice this week.

DE-Kendall Langford (knee): In his return from a knee scope, Langford played just 33.3 percent of the team's snaps in Week One. Last year, Langford was on the field for 74.7 percent of the defensive snaps. That's a very, very high number for a defensive lineman. Langford was back to being a full participant on Thursday.

OLB-Robert Mathis (foot): A hyperextended toe for Mathis had him sitting out Wednesday and limited on Thursday.

OT-Joe Reitz (back): On Thursday, Reitz returned to practice.

CB-Patrick Robinson (concussion): No sign of Robinson at Thursday's practice.



Thursday's Injury Report

-DNP: OLB-Trent Cole (back), CB-Vontae Davis (ankle), S-T.J. Green (knee), WR-T.Y. Hilton (knee), CB-Patrick Robinson (concussion) and D'Qwell Jackson (rest).

-LIMITED: DT-Henry Anderson (knee), CB-Darius Butler (ankle), CB-Antonio Cromartie (hamstring), G-Clayton Geathers (foot), DT-Zach Kerr (foot), QB-Andrew Luck (right shoulder) and OLB-Robert Mathis (foot).