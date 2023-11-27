AFC Playoff standings, odds, remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 13

The Colts will begin December not just in the postseason race, but in an if-the-season-ended-today spot in the AFC playoffs.

By virtue of their 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and coupled with losses by the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, the 6-5 Colts enter Week 13 as the AFC No. 7 seed.

Of course: The season does not end today. With six weeks to go, here's a look at the entire AFC playoff picture as the calendar flips from November to December.

AFC Standings (*denotes division leader)

Baltimore Ravens (9-3)* Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)* Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)* Miami Dolphins (8-3)* Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) Cleveland Browns (7-4) Indianapolis Colts (6-5) Houston Texans (6-5) Denver Broncos (6-5) Buffalo Bills (6-6) Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) Tennessee Titans (4-7) New York Jets (4-7) New England Patriots (2-9)

The Colts currently hold tiebreakers over the Texans (head to head) and Broncos (conference record). The Colts beat the Texans, 31-20, in Week 2, and their 4-3 AFC record tops Denver's 3-4 record against conference opponents. Notably, looking further down the standings, the Bills – who have a bye this week – are 3-5 against AFC opposition, which is the first tiebreaker used if teams do not play head-to-head.