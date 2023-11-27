AFC Playoff standings, odds, remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 13

The Colts' 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vaulted them into the AFC's final wild card spot with six weeks left in the 2023 season. 

The Colts will begin December not just in the postseason race, but in an if-the-season-ended-today spot in the AFC playoffs. 

By virtue of their 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and coupled with losses by the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, the 6-5 Colts enter Week 13 as the AFC No. 7 seed.

Of course: The season does not end today. With six weeks to go, here's a look at the entire AFC playoff picture as the calendar flips from November to December. 

AFC Standings (*denotes division leader)

  1. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)*
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)*
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)*
  4. Miami Dolphins (8-3)*
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
  6. Cleveland Browns (7-4)
  7. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
  8. Houston Texans (6-5)
  9. Denver Broncos (6-5)
  10. Buffalo Bills (6-6)
  11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
  12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)
  14. Tennessee Titans (4-7)
  15. New York Jets (4-7)
  16. New England Patriots (2-9)

The Colts currently hold tiebreakers over the Texans (head to head) and Broncos (conference record). The Colts beat the Texans, 31-20, in Week 2, and their 4-3 AFC record tops Denver's 3-4 record against conference opponents. Notably, looking further down the standings, the Bills – who have a bye this week – are 3-5 against AFC opposition, which is the first tiebreaker used if teams do not play head-to-head. 

The Browns own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts, while the Colts will face the Steelers in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts' 2023 season will end with a home game against the Texans that could carry playoff implications, too.

Remaining Schedules

Colts (6-5):

  • Week 13: at Titans (4-7)
  • Week 14: at Bengals (5-6)
  • Week 15: vs. Steelers (7-4)
  • Week 16: at Falcons (5-6)
  • Week 17: vs. Raiders (5-7)
  • Week 18: vs. Texans (6-5)

Browns (7-4):

  • Week 13: at Rams (5-6)
  • Week 14: vs. Jaguars (8-3)
  • Week 15: vs. Bears (3-8)
  • Week 16: at Texans (6-5)
  • Week 17: vs. Jets (4-7)
  • Week 18: at Bengals (5-6)

Steelers (7-4):

  • Week 13: vs. Cardinals (2-10)
  • Week 14: vs. Patriots (2-9)
  • Week 15: at Colts (6-5)
  • Week 16: vs. Bengals (5-6)
  • Week 17: at Seahawks (6-5)
  • Week 18: at Ravens (9-3)

Texans (6-5):

  • Week 13: vs. Broncos (6-5)
  • Week 14: at Jets (4-7)
  • Week 15: at Titans (4-7)
  • Week 16: vs. Browns (7-4)
  • Week 17: vs. Titans (4-7)
  • Week 18: at Colts (6-5)

Broncos (6-5):

  • Week 13: at Texans (6-5)
  • Week 14: at Chargers (4-7)
  • Week 15: at Lions (8-3)
  • Week 16: vs. Patriots (2-9)
  • Week 17: vs. Chargers (4-7)
  • Week 18: at Raiders (5-7)

Bills (6-6):

  • Week 13: Bye 
  • Week 14: at Chiefs (8-3)
  • Week 15: vs. Cowboys (8-3)
  • Week 16: at Chargers (4-7)
  • Week 17: vs. Patriots (2-9)
  • Week 18: at Dolphins (8-3)

Playoff odds

With every current division leader holding a two-game lead, we'll start by looking at playoff odds for each wild card contender (any team with at least five wins) via the New York Times' Upshot playoff predictor:

  1. Steelers (78 percent)
  2. Browns (66 percent)
  3. Texans (58 percent)
  4. Colts (43 percent)
  5. Broncos (34 percent)
  6. Bills (15 percent)
  7. Chargers (5 percent)
  8. Bengals (3 percent)
  9. Raiders (1 percent)

A Colts win over the Titans in Week 13 increases their playoff odds to 56 percent, while a loss drops them to 27 percent. 

Playing around with the Upshot playoff simulator, it looks like it's a little too early for intense scoreboard watching – even if both the Browns and Steelers lose in Week 13, the Colts' playoff odds only increase by three percentage points. 

What ultimately matters for the Colts' playoff odds, then, is the result of Sunday's game in Nashville.

