Colts' collective belief again shines in win over Titans – and in AFC playoff race

This isn't some Ted Lasso storyline. It takes more than belief to win. But: This team believes in Shane Steichen and his coaching staff to put them in the best positions to win. They believe in their teammates and themselves to execute on gameday. They believe in the work they put in on weekdays will pay off on Sunday.

And, more importantly, they have proof of concept: They believe they can win any game, no matter how crazy, how challenging, how chaotic things may get over 60 (or more) minutes.

"It's just guys believing," Steichen said. "I mean, you hear that word a lot and it's true. If you believe every time you go out that you're gonna win a football game, no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what the situation is, you keep fighting and you keep going and you find ways at the end. If you believe you're gonna win, you're gonna go out there and win the game."

This is, then, a good starting point for explaining not only how the heck the Colts won that game in Nashville, but how they're 7-5 and control their playoff destiny with five games to go in the regular season.

"It's just the level of commitment," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "I feel like everybody's just bought in and we just don't ever quit."

This sort of collective belief is one of those inscrutable things that can't be quantified, but tends to separate playoff contenders between Thanksgiving and New Year's. It's not just Minshew hitting Pierce – who averaged two receptions and 27 yards per game entering Week 13 – in a key moment. It's not just the defensive line having more than five sacks in three consecutive games (the longest streak in the NFL this season). It's not just Brian Mason's special teams units delivering game-changing plays.

It's all of it, working in concert with each other. It's produced four consecutive wins. It matters, especially in games like that one.