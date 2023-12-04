Why Wide receiver Alec Pierce's 100-yard receiving game against Titans was a testament to the importance of patience

With the exception of a reception for nine yards, Pierce was quiet for the rest of regulation. However, he remained confident that he would get another chance to make a big play.

"The opportunities are limited, so if you don't make the play then you don't have a good game," Pierce said. "So, it's like when the ball comes your way, you got to be able to make the play. The biggest thing mentally is just staying in it. They could throw you one in the first quarter or not come back to me until the fourth quarter. It's like, you just got to be ready to make that play and make that impact whenever you can."

His next chance came with 3:05 left in overtime. Trailing 28-25, the Colts were in need of a big play if they were going to give themselves a chance to win the game.

So, on first-and-10 at their own 41-yard line, quarterback Gardner Minshew looked Pierce's way again, this time for a 55-yard pass that set the Colts up all the way at the Titans' four-yard line. Two plays later, Minshew hit Pittman in the back of the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown.

Proud of the way Pierce was able to set the team up with excellent field position, head coach Shane Steichen said that the second-year receiver's patience paid off.