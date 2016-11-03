 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Adam Vinatieri Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

Intro: On Thursday morning, the NFL awarded Adam Vinatieri with the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month honor for October. What did Vinny accomplish last month?

Nov 03, 2016
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Yawn, here comes more hardware for Adam Vinatieri.

The future Hall of Fame kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month on Thursday morning.

In October, Vinny was a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and knocked home all 13 of his extra points.

His 12 made field goals in October led the NFL and his 49 total points were the second most in the league.

The highlight of the month for Vinatieri came in a Week Seven victory at Tennessee.

With two field goals over the Titans, Vinny set a new NFL record with 43 consecutive makes.

Vinny's last miss came in Week Two of the 2015 season.

He has missed just three field goals since the start of the 2014 campaign (73-of-76).

In 2016, Vinny is 18-for-18 on field goals (tied for the most made field goals this season) and his 74 points are the second most in the NFL this season.

This is the fifth career Special Teams Player of the Month award for Vinatieri, which is tied for the most in league history.

