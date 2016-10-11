A Quick Look: Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – For the fourth straight year, the Colts will play primetime football in the city of Houston.

This Week Six matchup will decide who will be leading the AFC South at this point in the season.

While the Colts (2-3) have won six of their last seven games against the Texans (3-2), the last three contests played in Houston have all been decided by one possession.

Not many teams had a more entertaining offseason than the Texans.

Houston revamped their offensive personnel by bringing in Brock Osweiler during free agency to finally give them a franchise quarterback.

Around Osweiler, the Texans signed former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller (after moving on from franchise leading rusher Arian Foster) and spent their first-round pick on speedy receiver Will Fuller.

It hasn't translated to immediate success though.

Houston is 27th in total offense, with Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins having an up and down start to 2016. The 16.4 points per game average for the Texans rank 31st in the NFL.

The big news surrounding the 2016 Texans is the loss of J.J. Watt. The NFL's most disruptive defender went on injured reserve after three games due to a back injury.

Even without Watt, the Texans are 5th in total defense, highlighted by the No. 1 pass defense in the league (181.0 passing yards allowed per game).

High on the Texans' priority list this week will be trying to limit T.Y. Hilton.

In eight career games versus the Texans, Hilton has 43 catches for 778 yards and six touchdowns.

For the second straight season, the first three AFC South games for the Colts all come away from home.

*2016 Record: *3-2, 1st in the AFC South.

*Head Coach: *Bill O'Brien, 3rd season as Texans head coach and 3rd season as NFL head coach (21-15 overall in the regular season).

*2016 NFL Rankings: *Offense – Overall, 27th (310.4); Rushing, 15th (101.8); Passing, 31st (208.6). Defense – Overall, 5th (300.4); Rushing, 25th (119.4); Passing, 1st (181.0).

2016 Leading Passer: Brock Osweiler (109-of-188 comp., 1,133 yards, 58.0 pct., 6 TDs, 7 INTs).

*2016 Leading Rusher: *Lamar Miller (101 carries, 371 yards, 0 TDs).

*2016 Leading Receiver: *DeAndre Hopkins (22 receptions, 283 yards, 3 TDs)

2016 Leading Sacker: Whitney Mercilus (3.5).2016 Turnover Breakdown: Minus 4 (28th in the NFL).

2016 NFL Draft Results: The most recent draft haul for the Texans had an Indiana flavor to it. In Round One, Houston got some speed for new quarterback Brock Osweiler. Notre Dame's Will Fuller was the choice and he is Houston's second-leading receiver through five games. In the second round, the Texans selected center Nick Martin (Indianapolis native). Martin was expected to start from Day One, but an ankle injury sent him to injured reserve.

*2015 Review: *Things looked pretty bleak for the Texans after a 1-4 start last season. Houston then won 8 of their last 11 games, making the playoffs for the first time since 2012. In the Chuck Pagano era, the Texans have won the division two times (2012, 2015), with the Colts winning the AFC South the other two years. The Texans lost 30-0 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs last year, leading to a serious personnel turnover on the offensive side of the ball.

Last time in Playoffs: 2015 season. Lost in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs, 30-0, to the Kansas City Chiefs.

*Last time in Super Bowl: *Never.

*Super Bowl Championships: *Never.