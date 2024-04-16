 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts announce 2024 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows, make 2 coaching staff moves

Kalon Humphries will serve as the defensive Dungy Fellow, while Diego Ortiz will be the offensive Dungy Fellow for the 2024 season. The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship in 2022 to afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates a full-time opportunity to work on an NFL coaching staff. 

Apr 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Lucas-Oil-Stadium-Generic

The Colts on Tuesday announced Kalon Humphries and Diego Ortiz as the team's 2024 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows. The team also announced Joe Hastings as senior assistant special teams coach and Brent Stockstill as defensive assistant.

This is the third year the Colts have hired Dungy Fellows to full-time positions on the team's coaching staff. The Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship was created in 2022 to provide diverse and talented football coaching candidates with opportunities to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers, and to expand the Colts' diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Humphries will serve as the 2024 defensive Dungy Fellow. Over his nine years of experience, Humphries has coached at Walled Lake Western (Mich.) High School (2015-2016), Independence (Kan.) Community College (2017), Morehead State (2017), Iowa State (2018-2019), Heidelberg University (2020-2021) and Kentucky (2022-2023).

Most recently, Humphries served as a graduate assistant with Kentucky, primarily working with the Wildcats' defensive line. Humphries was Heidelberg's defensive line coach and spent time coaching defensive linemen with Morehead State and Iowa State as well.

Humphries played offensive line for Adrian (Mich.) College before transferring as a walk-on to Michigan, where he earned a degree in political science in 2016. In 2023, Humphries earned a graduate certificate in diversity and inclusion from Kentucky.

Ortiz will be the Colts' 2024 offensive Dungy Fellow. He spent time with the Colts during training camp in 2023 as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow, and spent the last seven seasons at Texas Tech.

Ortiz served as an offensive quality control assistant for the Red Raiders from 2019-2023, working primarily with running backs. He also worked as a recruiting/operations/football intern (2017-2018) and a post-graduate intern/quality control & recruiting (2018-2019) before joining Texas Tech's coaching staff full time in 2019. Ortiz worked with current Colts running backs coach DeAndre Smith at Texas Tech from 2019-2021.

At Texas Tech, Ortiz earned two master's degrees in interdisciplinary studies (May 2021, May 2023) and graduated with a master's degree in sport management (2018), becoming the first person of Mexican nationality to graduate from the program. Ortiz earned a bachelor's degree in international trade relations from Universidad Intercontinental in Mexico City, where he won the university's "Letter of Merit" for earning the highest GPA in his class for four consecutive years.

Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows are evaluated, interviewed and selected by a committee made up of Dungy, the Irsay family, general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen and other members of the Colts' coaching staff and football operations department.

Several former Dungy Fellows currently hold full-time positions on NFL coaching staffs: Brent Jackson (2022, Colts defensive quality control), Jamel Mutunga (2022, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive quality control) and Bryan Bing (2023, Chicago Bears assistant defensive line coach).

Hastings has served as the Colts' assistant special teams coach since 2021, and coached in college at Mississippi (2020), Indiana State (2018-2019) and Michigan (2015-2017) before joining the Colts. Hastings spent three seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2013) and Miami Dolphins (2013), and also served as a pro personnel assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. He played his college ball at Washburn University (2005-2010), and was inducted into his alma mater's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.

Stockstill joins the Colts after spending five years coaching at the collegiate level, most recently at Middle Tennessee State as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator (2022-2023) and wide receivers coach (2021). He also worked at South Florida (2020) and Florida Atlantic (2019) after his collegiate playing career ended. Stockstill played quarterback for Middle Tennessee State and is the Blue Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards (12,495), passing touchdowns (106), 300-yard passing games (19), 400-yard passing games (three), passing yards per game (277.7), attempts (1,610) and completions (1,055).

