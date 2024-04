2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in second, third round

The first (and as the Colts see it, best) defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft went to the Colts with the 15th overall pick, with UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu ending a historic run of offensive selections that ran deep into Thursday night.

Now the Colts' focus firmly turns to Friday's pair of top-85 selections. The Colts hold the Nos. 46 and 82 overall picks in the second and third round, respectively, and will have plenty of talented players to choose from when they go on the clock later tonight.

A quick scan of a pair of respected big boards – from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler – gives us a quick peek at who the Colts may choose from on Friday night. Here's a list of all the players both Jeremiah and Brugler rank among their top 85 prospects in this year's draft:

Top-32 players

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (Jeremiah #24, Brugler #25)

Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton (Jeremiah #25, Brugler #28)

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell (Jeremiah #27, Brugler #33)

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Jeremiah #28, Brugler #30)

Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper (Jeremiah #29, Brugler #46)

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey (Jeremiah #30, Brugler #31)

Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Jeremiah #32, Brugler #49)

Oregon iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (Brugler #23, Jeremiah #34)

Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland (Brugler #32, Jeremiah #45)

Top-50 players

West Virginia iOL Zach Frazier (Jeremiah #37, Brugler #34)

Florida State DT Braden Fiske (Jeremiah #38, Brugler #71)

Florida State WR Keon Coleman (Jeremiah #42, Brugler #37)

Michigan LB Junior Colson (Jeremiah #43, Brugler #42)

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley (Jeremiah #44, Brugler #54)

Rutgers CB Max Melton (Jeremiah #46, Brugler #63)

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins (Jeremiah #48, Brugler #36)

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil (Jeremiah #50, Brugler #43)

Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe (Brugler #38, Jeremiah #80)

Washington S Jaden Hicks (Brugler #39, Jeremiah #78)

Michigan S Roman Wilson (Brugler #41, Jeremiah #58)

UConn iOL Christian Haynes (Brugler #47, Jeremiah #77)

Texas RB Jonathan Brooks (Brugler #48, Jeremiah #57)

Top-85 players