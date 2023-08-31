Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Moore is one of the players who sets the pace of practice on defense with his play, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said, when it comes to how physical and fast things should look every time the Colts step on the field. His journey from being an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots to being a waiver-wire pickup by the Colts and growing his career on and off the field in Indianapolis – including earning Pro Bowl honors and the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination – is one that's inspired teammates for years.