Colts' 2023 schedule to be unveiled Thursday, May 11

The Colts' full regular season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

May 08, 2023 at 04:52 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Get ready to mark your calendars: The Colts' 2023 schedule will be released Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Colts will host nine regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium this season against the:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams

And will play eight regular season road games against the:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • New England Patriots

The NFL will on May 10 announce its 2023 international games on NFL Network and ESPN, as well as its inaugural Black Friday game on Amazon. Per the NFL, select individual games will also be announced on May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings, and on May 11 on the Today Show and Good Morning America. NFL Network's Schedule Release '23, a three-hour program breaking down the league's 2023 schedule, will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday to coincide with the schedule release.

Stay locked in to Colts.com, the Colts App and the Colts' social media channels Thursday for complete coverage of the 2023 schedule release.

Follow along with the 2023 Schedule Tracker and check back often for important schedule updates!

