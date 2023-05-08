Colts' 2023 schedule to be unveiled Thursday, May 11

Get ready to mark your calendars: The Colts' 2023 schedule will be released Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Colts will host nine regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium this season against the:
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
And will play eight regular season road games against the:
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots
The NFL will on May 10 announce its 2023 international games on NFL Network and ESPN, as well as its inaugural Black Friday game on Amazon. Per the NFL, select individual games will also be announced on May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings, and on May 11 on the Today Show and Good Morning America. NFL Network's Schedule Release '23, a three-hour program breaking down the league's 2023 schedule, will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday to coincide with the schedule release.
Stay locked in to Colts.com, the Colts App and the Colts' social media channels Thursday for complete coverage of the 2023 schedule release.
