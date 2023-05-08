Colts' 2023 schedule to be unveiled Thursday, May 11

The NFL will on May 10 announce its 2023 international games on NFL Network and ESPN, as well as its inaugural Black Friday game on Amazon. Per the NFL, select individual games will also be announced on May 10 on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings, and on May 11 on the Today Show and Good Morning America. NFL Network's Schedule Release '23, a three-hour program breaking down the league's 2023 schedule, will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday to coincide with the schedule release.