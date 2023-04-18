Jim Irsay announces 'Million Dollar Schedule Challenge'

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay today announced his Million Dollar Schedule Challenge, through which one contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2023 regular season.

"A new era for the Horseshoe already has begun, and I can't tell you how excited I am to share this season with Colts fans everywhere," Irsay said. "We want all of Colts Nation alongside us on this 2023 journey, so I'm inviting all Colts fans to start the season off in the best way by entering for a chance to win a million dollars!"

The contest begins today – April 18 at 10 a.m. ET – and runs through April 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Only one entry per contestant is allowed. No purchase is necessary to enter or claim the prize.

Fans may enter at Colts.com/win

OR

Via the Colts Arcade, available on the Colts Mobile App.

Once fans open the challenge on a desktop or mobile device, they will be able to click and place Colts 2023 opponent tiles in order to build their schedule prediction. If a contestant is able to correctly predict each week's opponent, as well as the bye week, Irsay will award the winner $1 million.

If there are multiple contestants who predict the schedule, then the finalists will be contacted, and a random drawing will determine the winner.

If no contestant predicts the entire schedule correctly then the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win four season tickets to the Colts 2023 season. If multiple contestants should qualify, a random draw will determine the winner.