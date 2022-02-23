Presented by

Just Announced: FREE 2022 NFL Combine Tickets

Register today for free tickets! For the first time ever, the NFL is allowing 10,000 fans to sit in the lower section of Lucas Oil Stadium during portions of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Feb 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

VI-Combine-1920x1080 (2)

The epicenter of the football universe will return to Indy as the city hosts the 35th annual NFL Scouting Combine!

For the first time ever, the NFL is allowing 10,000 fans to sit in the lower section of Lucas Oil Stadium. Sit within feet of these college football stars as they compete to make the NFL.

REGISTER TODAY FOR FREE TICKETS

Fans can select tickets for specific days or all days:

  • Thursday, March 3 from 4-11 pm – tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers
  • Friday, March 4 from 4-11 pm – offensive linemen and running backs
  • Saturday, March 5 from 4-11 pm – defensive linemen and linebackers
  • Sunday, March 6 from 10:30 am-1:30 pm – kickers, punters, and defensive backs

Grab your FREE tickets to any or all days and step inside the NFL Scouting Combine.

Get Early Access to 2022 Tickets!

Get ready for Colts football at Lucas Oil Stadium this fall! Join our official Priority List and be the first to know when the 2022 Colts schedule drops and tickets become available. Plus, defend home turf all season long with a 2022 Colts Membership!

➡️ JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST

➡️ SEASON TICKET INFO

Related Content

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Snubs To Keep An Eye On

Every year, players who were not invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine go on to make an impact with teams that give them a chance at the next level. This year should be no different, so here are 10 players who were not in attendance at the 2020 Combine but could still make an impact in the NFL.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books for 337 NFL Draft hopefuls after several days of interviews, medical tests, media sessions and, finally, working out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is how it all went down.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DBs

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine had its final day of workouts on Sunday as the cornerbacks and safeties put their talent and athleticism on display. Here's how their workouts went.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DL and LBs

The defensive front seven put its talents on display at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. There were several extraordinary athletic accomplishments, but here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping RBs, OL And STs

The running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players took their turn at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, with several of the big guys showing outstanding athleticism. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping QBs, WRs And TEs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends kicked off the 2020 Scouting Combine's new format on Thursday, putting on-field workouts in primetime, and they delivered plenty of excitement. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard 1-on-1

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week sat down with Colts.com's Larra Overton for a one-on-one interview at the NFL Scouting Combine. What did he have to say about his staff's efforts at the Combine, building the draft board, Anthony Castonzo's potential return and more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Frank Reich Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the return of Anthony Castonzo, his full evaluations from the 2019 season, changes to the coaching staff and much more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the Combine and draft, free agency, the quarterback position and much more?
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay Talks Colts' Offseason, Combine In Indy

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Sunday held a press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, where he discussed the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and its place in Indianapolis as well as several items about the Colts' offseason.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Connecting Dots At Each Position

Which prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft might fit the Colts' needs based off their showing at this year's NFL Scouting Combine? We go position-by-position and provide an in-depth look at the current Colts' roster to look for some clues.
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising