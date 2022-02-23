Just Announced: FREE 2022 NFL Combine Tickets

The epicenter of the football universe will return to Indy as the city hosts the 35th annual NFL Scouting Combine!
For the first time ever, the NFL is allowing 10,000 fans to sit in the lower section of Lucas Oil Stadium. Sit within feet of these college football stars as they compete to make the NFL.
Fans can select tickets for specific days or all days:
- Thursday, March 3 from 4-11 pm – tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers
- Friday, March 4 from 4-11 pm – offensive linemen and running backs
- Saturday, March 5 from 4-11 pm – defensive linemen and linebackers
- Sunday, March 6 from 10:30 am-1:30 pm – kickers, punters, and defensive backs
