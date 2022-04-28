Colts 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Picks, Predictions, Chris Ballard's Perspective And Everything Else You Need To Know

Three Things To Know On Chris Ballard's Draft Philosophy

Colts general manager Chris Ballard held a press conference last Friday to look ahead to this year's draft. A few of the highlights:

--> The Colts are confident in their offensive weapons heading into this week, for starters. But "need" is a fickle thing this time of year – your needs today might not be your needs tomorrow, and reaching to fill an immediate need might open up another (or the same) need later. Here's how Ballard explained that balance:

"You just got to make sure you're not passing a great player," Ballard said. "You don't want to pass a great player just to take the need. Thinking about that a bunch, if we have this need but we have this guy leveled up here. If there's a different level and you're taking – you're just going to take the better player. If it's even, alright, then we'll take the need.

"Always go back to Reggie (Wayne). I think they needed a corner here badly, like it was bad. They needed a corner, but all of a sudden, the corner went off the board and they ended up taking Reggie Wayne. You don't want to beat your head against the wall just to fill the need. Like I said, there's still time. You have time and there's still good players on the market, so you let it work itself out."

Keep those words in mind over the next few days. And also remember: Player acquisition does not end with the NFL Draft. Plenty of analysts thought the Colts would target a tackle in last year's draft; they didn't, and about a week later Eric Fisher was brought in via free agency. Four months later, the Colts traded for Matt Pryor, who will go into 2022 with the first shot to start at left tackle.

--> With no picks before No. 42, this year will be the longest the Colts will have to wait before making their first selection under Ballard. It was slated to be an even longer wait before, as part of the Wentz trade to Washington, the Colts moved up five spots in the second round, from No. 47 to No. 42.

So Ballard will be tasked with feeling out how the draft is going during all those picks ahead of his – it'll be constantly processing what every pick means for the Colts' chances of getting the best players remaining on their draft board. In 2020, a run on wide receivers in the first round – then then the Cincinnati Bengals drafting wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick of the the second round – led the Colts to draft Michael Pittman Jr. and then trade up for Taylor seven picks later.

So sometimes, that feel leads to trading up – like Ballard did to snag Taylor in 2020. Sometimes, it means standing pat; other times, it means trading back and adding an extra pick or two that won't significantly lessen your chances of getting a player high on the draft board.

Ballard said the Colts – like plenty other teams – did some studies that showed there's not generally much difference between a player drafted in the middle of the first round versus the middle of the second round.

"Usually, it will fall off anywhere between eight to 12 where you are saying, 'Okay, we think these are real blue-chip players,'" Ballard said. "Then from 13, 14 to 40, here's this group of players. Then from 41 to 80, here's this group of players. When you look at the history of all their careers, over time, it usually plays out pretty similar.

--> Over the last few years, Ballard's drafted a few players who were recovering from significant injuries suffered the winter before the draft in safety Julian Blackmon (2020) and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (2021). Blackmon saw almost immediate success as a rookie while Odeyingbo debuted halfway through the season and made a handful of impact plays (like his forced fumble on Trevor Lawrence late in the Colts' Week 10 win over the Jaguars). Last week, Ballard offered some interesting insight the Colts' philosophy with those kind of players.

"We listen to our doctors, what our rehab people say," Ballard said. "How long is the rehab? When do we realistically think he's going to be able to get back and play? Usually, my experience with those type of guys is they might give you something, but you're really looking at year two. Blackmon was a little bit of an aberration because he came in and did so well as a rookie coming off the ACL (injury). Dayo had moments, but I think we'll see a better version of him this year coming off the Achilles injury.