Chris Ballard On Confidence In Colts' Pass-Catchers, Challenges Of Evaluating College Wide Receivers Ahead Of 2022 NFL Draft

Colts general manager Chris Ballard sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Las Vegas. 

Apr 22, 2022 at 03:46 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts will enter the 2022 NFL Draft confident in the group of pass-catching weapons they already have on their roster, which among others includes a 1,000-yard receiver (Michael Pittman Jr.), a proven playmaker they expect to be involved more (Nyheim Hines), a go-up-and-get-it tight end who's still an ascending player (Mo Alie-Cox) and a number of young guys who have upside the team values (Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Kylen Granson).

(Jonathan Taylor, by the way, is a pretty good weapon to have, too; he caught 40 passes for 360 yards while leading the NFL in rushing by a wide margin last season.)

So while general manager Chris Ballard knows the chatter out there – that the Colts need to draft at least one wide receiver – that's not necessarily how he sees things.

"Everybody says we lack complete weapons," Ballard said. "Well, Jonathan's pretty good, Nyheim's pretty good, Pittman's pretty good. There's only one ball now.

"Do we need to add? Yeah, we do. But we also have some young players too that can fall into the mix."

During Ballard's annual pre-draft press conference on Friday, he emphasized a few points he's made for years: One, that rosters can continue to be constructed long after the draft and into the season; Two, that need is only a tiebreaker in the draft if two players are evenly valued.

The point is: Why draft for need when you may be able to fill that need later? The Colts followed that principle last year, when Ballard and his staff didn't reach for a left tackle in the first two rounds and then signed veteran Eric Fisher about a week later.

And, in 2022, that pass-catching answer could come from one or a couple of the guys the Colts already have on their roster.

We've heard for weeks about how much an emphasis the Colts are putting on getting Hines – who averaged a career high 6.1 yards per touch in 2021 – more involved in the offense. Guys like Patmon and Strachan have flashed in practice and preseason, and with Patmon, in a big moment late last season. Injuries have limited Campbell's career but the Colts remain confident in what he can bring to their wide receiver room.

And with Jack Doyle retired, head coach Frank Reich talked last month about needing to morph his offense's use of 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) to open up more opportunities for Granson to catch the ball.

"We see good things in Granson as an athlete and as a route-runner and think he has a chance to be a really good 'F' tight end," Ballard said.

While those young players may not have a ton of production at the NFL level, that also does not necessarily mean a rookie wide receiver would be a sure thing.

"Everybody's scared of the unknown just because they haven't seen (it) — so they think, let's go get somebody else," Ballard said. "That guy's unknown too. Just because the draft projections are high doesn't mean it's automatic success for that guy."

Evaluating and projecting wide receivers is a difficult challenge, Ballard said, seeing as plenty of collegiate wideouts play in up-tempo offenses (which limit the complexity of the coverages they face) and are given free releases at the line of scrimmage (meaning they don't have to deal with physical, press coverage as frequently). But also: The rise of year-round seven-on-seven ball does mean wide receivers have, in general, more experience running routes and catching passes before they hit the NFL.

And, importantly, these things take time. There have been 11 wide receivers drafted in the last decade to have 1,000 or more yards as rookies; 38 second-year wide receivers crossed the 1,000-yard mark in that same timespan.

So this is all to say the Colts are not guaranteed to use a high pick on a wide receiver next week. They might, they might not – it depends on how the draft unfolds and what their evaluations of the guys available look like.

"I think you always have to have enough faith and confidence when you lay your head on the pillow at night knowing we'll find some type of answer between now and the start of the season," Ballard said.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference Friday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers To Be Inducted Into Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame

Rivers starred in the 2004 Senior Bowl before beginning his 17-year career spent with the Chargers (2004-2019) and Colts (2020).

news

Inside What The Early Stages Of The Colts' Offseason Program Look Like For Matt Ryan, Frank Reich

Phase One of the Colts' offseason program began this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Frank Reich breaking ground on a foundation for the Colts' offense in 2022.

news

Ryan Kelly, Colts Begin Offseason Program With Sense Of Urgency

Kelly sat down with the Official Colts Podcast crew on Tuesday to discuss the team's mentality upon re-convening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for the start of the offseason program this week.

news

Why Stephon Gilmore Saw Colts As 'Right Fit' In Free Agency

Gilmore, the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, carefully evaluated his options in free agency before landing with the Colts on Monday.

news

Opportunity To Work With Gus Bradley, Coach Players Again Drew John Fox To Colts

John Fox spent the last few years as an analyst for ESPN, but is excited to coach players again and work with the Colts' defensive staff.

news

Colts Hire Brent Jackson, Jamel Mutunga As Inaugural Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship earlier this year to afford diverse and talented football coaches

news

Why The Colts' Trade For Matt Ryan Took More Than Just Good Fortune

The Colts may have been lucky that Matt Ryan became available, but trading for him was hardly the sole product of good fortune.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

news

Women's History Month Spotlight: How The Irsay Family Is Thinking About The Past, Present And Future Of Women In Football

As the Colts look toward the future, they don't want to just hire more women – they want to create an environment that supports them.

news

Colts NFL Annual Meeting Notebook: What's Next At Wide Receiver And Tight End, Plans For Nyheim Hines And Excitement For Yannick Ngakoue

Over the last few days in Palm Beach, we learned plenty about the direction the Colts may take in 2022, both in the short and long term.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising