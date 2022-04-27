Colts 2022 Mock NFL Draft Roundup: The Final Countdown

Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (2nd round); Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (3rd round)
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: April 26 (link)
---
Selection: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (2nd round); Nicolas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (3rd round)
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: April 26 (link)
---
Selection: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 25 (link)
---
The final rundown of players mocked to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Selection: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
Expert: Zack Patraw, NFL Draft Fan Nation
Date of mock draft: April 25 (link)
---
Selections: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (2nd round, mocked trade with Jets: Colts send pick Nos. 42 and 122 and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Jets for pick No. 35); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)
---
Selection: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Expert: Jacob Schyvinck, NFL Mocks
---
Selections: Nicolas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (2nd round); Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (3rd round)
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
---
Selections: Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round), Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (4th round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
---
Selections: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (2nd round); Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (3rd round)
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round), John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round); Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa (4th round)
Expert: Marcus Mosher, The Gameday
---
Selections: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round), Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky (4th round)
Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (3rd round)
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
---
Selection: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Expert: Nate Tice, The Athletic
---
Selection: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
Expert: Mike Kaye, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 20 (link)
---
Selection: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Expert: Rob Rang, Fox Sports
Date of mock draft: April 19 (link)
---
Selection: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
Expert: Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Date of mock draft: April 18 (link)
---
Selections: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (2nd round), DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M (3rd round), Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (4th round)
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: April 18 (link)
---
Selections: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (2nd round), Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (3rd round), Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (4th round)
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: April 14 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: Mel Kiper, ESPN
Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)
---
Selection: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
Expert: Joe Broback, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 13 (link)
---
Selections: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (2nd round); De'Marvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M (3rd round)
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
---
Selections: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Expert: Zach Patraw, NFL Draft Fan Nation
---
Selections: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (2nd round); Nicolas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (3rd round), Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (4th round)
Expert: Bo Bosarge, Draft Countdown
---
Selection: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (2nd round), Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (3rd round)
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: April 10 (link)
---
Selections: Nick Cross, S, Maryland (2nd round); Erik Ezukanna, WR, Texas Tech (3rd round), Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky (4th round)
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Kyle Edmond, NFL Mocks
Date of mock draft: April 9 (link)
---
Selections: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (2nd round); Drake Jackson, DE, USC (3rd round)
Expert: Mark Schofield, TouchdownWire
---
Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (4th round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
---
Selections: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (2nd round); Davie Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: March 28 (link)
---
Selections: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: March 27 (link)
---
Selections: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (2nd round); David Bell, WR, Purdue (3rd round); Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami Ohio (4th round)
Expert: Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 26 (link)
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round), Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd round), Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (4th round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: March 25 (link)
---
Selection: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)
---
Selections: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (2nd round); Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge
Date of mock draft: March 24 (link)
---
Selection: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: March 23 (link)
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (3rd round)
Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown
Date of mock draft: March 21 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: March 9 (link)
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Bleacher Report Staff
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
---
Selection: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
Expert: Jacob Schyvinck, NFL Mocks
---
Selections: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (2nd round); Nick Cross, S, Maryland (3rd round); Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (4th round)
Expert: Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network
---
Selections: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (2nd round); Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (3rd round)
Expert: Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown
---
Selection: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Expert: Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Fan Nation
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
---
Selections: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (2nd); Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC (3rd); Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (4th)
Expert: Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)
---
Selections: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (2nd); Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (3rd)
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)
---
Selection: Berhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)
---
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 21 (link)
---
Selection: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
Expert: James Fragoza, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)
---
Selections: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (2nd round); John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (3rd round)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)
---
Selection: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)
---
---
Selection: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
Expert: Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)
---
Selection: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
Expert: Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
Date of mock draft: Feb. 3 (link)
---
Selection: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Expert: Tankathon.com Staff
Date of mock draft: Feb. 2 (link)
---
Selection: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
---
Selection: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Date of mock draft: Jan. 27 (link)
---
Selection: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Expert: Walterfootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 26 (link)
Selection: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Date of mock draft: Jan. 19 (link)
