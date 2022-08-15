Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Aug 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
MicrosoftTeams-image (17)

Themes for the upcoming season include Family Day, Marvel and Blue Out, as well as NFL-wide celebration and special Colts celebrations. Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest promotions at Colts.com/promos and gameday info at Colts.com/gameday.

Colts vs. Lions | Sat., Aug. 20 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Family Day
  • GIVEAWAY: Colts Sunglasses
  • HALFTIME: Junior Cheer Halftime Show

Colts vs. Buccaneers | Sat., Aug. 27 – 7:30 p.m.

  • THEME: Play Football
  • HALFTIME: AlleyCats

Colts vs. Chiefs | Sun., Sept. 25 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: NFL Kickoff
  • SPONSOR: IU Health
  • GIVEAWAY: Home Opener T-Shirt
  • HALFTIME: South Carolina State University Band

Colts vs. Titans | Sun., Oct. 2 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Marvel
  • SPONSOR: American Family Insurance
  • GIVEAWAY: Limited Edition Marvel Comic Books featuring Colts Super Heroes (Volume 1)
  • HALFTIME: Colts Cheerleaders

Colts vs. Jaguars | Sun., Oct. 16 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Marvel and Crucial Catch
  • SPONSOR: Coke
  • GIVEAWAY: Limited Edition Marvel Comic Books featuring Colts Super Heroes (Volume 2) and Crucial Catch Ribbons

Colts vs. Commanders | Sun., Oct. 30 – 4:25 p.m.

  • THEME: Ring of Honor - Tarik Glenn
  • SPONSOR: CSI Cargo Services
  • GIVEAWAY: Tarik Glenn Poster and Trick or Treat Buckets
  • HALFTIME: Ring of Honor Ceremony

Colts vs. Eagles | Sun., Nov. 20 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Salute To Service
  • SPONSOR: Toyota
  • GIVEAWAY: Playing Cards
  • HALFTIME: United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon

Colts vs. Steelers | Mon., Nov. 28 – 8:15 p.m.

  • THEME: Throwback and Kicking The Stigma
  • SPONSOR: Lucas Oil
  • GIVEAWAY: Lucas Oil Beanies
  • HALFTIME: Pat McAfee

Colts vs. Chargers | Mon., Dec. 26 – 8:15 p.m.

  • THEME: Blue Out and Holiday
  • SPONSOR: Koorsen Fire & Security
  • GIVEAWAY: Flag
  • HALFTIME: Colts Cheerleaders and Drumline

Colts vs. Texans | Jan. 7/8, 2023 – TBD

  • THEME: Marvel and Fan Appreciation
  • SPONSOR: Aristocrat
  • GIVEAWAY: Limited Edition Marvel Comic Books featuring Colts Super Heroes (Volume 3) and Knitted Scarf
  • HALFTIME: High School Football Recognition

